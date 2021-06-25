Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 players from the group stages

The group stages of UEFA Euro 2020 concluded yesterday, and it's fair to say we've seen some world-class football already.

The knockout stages are scheduled to kick off on June 26th, and we finally have the full lineup of the round of 16. Several teams have impressed, while some others haven't. On that note, let's take a look at the top five players from the group stage at Euro 2020.

#5. Georginio Wijnaldum - Netherlands

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring for Netherlands at Euro 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum impressed everyone concerned during the group stages. The ex-Liverpool midfielder was named captain of Le Oranje in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, and has stepped up to the plate in style.

🇳🇱 Georginio Wijnaldum, from midfield, has scored 17 goals in his last 28 games for the Netherlands. Outstanding form from an outstanding player 🔥@GWijnaldum | @OnsOranje | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PczPQxEWjO — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2021

The Netherlands had a perfect record in the group stages, winning all three of their games. Wijnaldum has surprised with his goalscoring form in the tournament, having already netted three goals in the group stage.

He scored the first of the Netherlands' eight group-stage goals against Ukraine and went on to bag a quick brace against North Macedonia as well. His form in midfield was one of the main reasons behind the Netherlands' success in the first round.

A very special moment yesterday to score my 25th goal for the Dutch team 🙏🏾🧡 pic.twitter.com/kFdM9VY5EU — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 22, 2021

With the Netherlands seemingly part of the easier knockout bracket at Euro 2020, Wijnaldum will look to carry his breathtaking form into the round of 16. Dutch fans will look to their captain to deliver and lead the Netherlands to a second European trophy.

#4. Memphis Depay - Netherlands

Memphis Depay has been in top form at Euro 2020

Having enjoyed a brilliant run in the group stages, Memphis Depay takes fourth spot in the top five players in the group stages.

Like his compatriot Wijnaldum, Depay has been instrumental in Le Oranje's success so far. The former Manchester United man has played all the group games, scoring two goals and bagging two assists.

Once considered not good enough for the Premier League, Depay has silenced critics with his constant improvement over the past two seasons. His outstanding performances sparked interest from Barcelona, who completed the signing of Depay on a free transfer.

Memphis Depay for Lyon, 2020-21:



4️⃣0️⃣ games

2️⃣2️⃣ goals

1️⃣2️⃣ assists



And Barca got him for free 👀 pic.twitter.com/oGqjxa1YK2 — Goal (@goal) June 19, 2021

Depay is the Netherlands' focal point in attack and will be looking to continue his impressive form into the knockouts. With the Netherlands playing Czech Republic in the round of 16, Depay will be key to the Le Oranje's hopes of progress in to the last eight at Euro 2020.

