Euro 2020: Spain thrash Slovakia 5-0 to seal last-16 spot

Spain secured a berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a 5-0 thumping of Slovakia.

Luis Enrique's men made an underwhelming start to their Euro 2020 campaign with two consecutive draws against Sweden and Poland. But they have bounced back with a scintillating attacking display against Slovakia.

Their victory over Pavel Hapal's men fired them into second place in the Group E table and confirmed their place in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Slovakia's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages are extremely slim following their 5-0 humiliating defeat against Spain. The Slovaks finished third in the Group E table and have a negative goal difference.

Spain bounce back from early penalty miss to score five past Slovakia in the last Group E match at Euro 2020

Alvaro Morata missed an early penalty but Spain came back to score five past Slovakia

It looked like it was going to be one of those days for Spain when Alvaro Morata saw his penalty saved by Martin Dubravka in the 12th-minute.

However, the hosts were able to break the deadlock at the 30th-minute mark through Dubravka's own goal. The Slovakian goalkeeper tried to punch the ball away from his goal-line but ended up putting the ball into his own net.

Luis Enrique's men doubled their advantage just minutes before the halftime whistle courtesy of a goal from Aymeric Laporte. The Manchester City centre-back slotted the ball into the top right corner with a looping header over the Slovakian goalkeeper.

Spain continued to dominate proceedings in the second-half and tripled their advantage through Pablo Sarabia's strike in the 56th-minute. The Paris Saint Germain midfielder put the ball into the bottom right corner from Jordi Alba's low cross into the box.

Goals kept on coming for the hosts as Ferran Torres came off the bench to score Spain's fourth goal of the game just minutes later. The winger drove in front of his man at the near post and scored with a lovely flick past Dubravka.

Things went from bad to worse for Slovakia as Juraj Kucka scored the second own goal of the game which all but sealed victory for the hosts.

Spain will take on Croatia in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday. Meanwhile, Slovakia will head home after finishing third following their heavy defeat against Spain.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇪🇸 Spain through; equal EURO record win margin

🇸🇰 Slovakia suffer heavy defeat in Seville



🤔 How good is this @SeFutbol side? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Rohit Mishra