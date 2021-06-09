Euro 2020: Supercomputer predicts shock winner 

Czech Republic have emerged as a surprise winners for the upcoming Euro 2020 in a simulation done on a supercomputer by a team at Sportsradar, a sports data provider.

Sportradar's innovative Simulated Reality Supercomputer predicted that the Czech Republic will beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 final next month after analysing data from the last twenty years.

Sportsradar's Regional CEO Werner Becher said that Euro 2020 fever has taken over football fans after the year-long delay, while announcing the results.

Werner also credited the organization's technological advances, which have helped them predict the tournament, during the briefing. Werner said:

“After such a long delay there’s a real sense of excitement about this tournament amongst fans."

“We’ve tapped into the breadth of our technical capabilities to simulate the tournament, processing millions of data points from the last 20 years in order to identify the winning team. Football is unpredictable, it’s one of the things we love most about the game, but few fans would have put Czech Republic and Denmark in the final.”

The prediction may come as a surprise to many, but the European Championship has had many shock winners in the past. Greece were the winners in 2004, while Denmark won Euro 1992, despite not qualifying for the tournament in the first place.

According to the Euro 2020 simulation done by the supercomputer, the Czech Republic will beat the likes of Spain, Germany and Portugal before winning the final against Denmark by 3-2.

The Czechs won the 1976 edition of the tournament when they were known as Czechoslovakia.

Supercomputer predicts yet another heartbeark for England at Euro 2020

England are among the favorites for the upcoming Euro 2020. However, according to the simulation, the Three Lions will be knocked out of Euro 2020 by Denmark at the semifinal stage, despite topping their group which also has eventual winners the Czech Republic.

Euro 2020 is the first pan-Europe tournament to take place in its history. The tournament kicks off on June 11th with a clash between Italy and Turkey in Rome.

England face Croatia in their first game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 13th June 2021.

