Euro 2020: Top 5 attackers to watch out for

With UEFA Euro 2020 kicking off in less than a week, we can expect all European heavyweights to battle it out for the continent's top trophy.

Several teams at Euro 2020 are blessed with a plethora of world class attacking talent. On that note, let's take a look at the top five attackers to watch out for during the tournament.

#5. Karim Benzema - France

Karim Benzema has been called up to the French national team after 6 long years

Karim Benzema was the talk of the town recently when France announced their squad for Euro 2020. Benzema was first called up to represent Les Bleus almost 14 years ago, and has made 82 appearances since then. However, due to a personal controversy, Benzema saw himself be dropped from the French national team in 2015. After six long years, he has finally earned the chance to play for his country once again at Euro 2020.

Benzema has been picked after a prolific club season with Real Madrid. The Frenchman was one of Los Blancos' most influential players. He scored a mammoth 30 goals and also racked up six assists over the course of the season. His contributions enabled Real Madrid to compete in the Champions League, until they were beaten by eventual winners Chelsea. Real Madrid also finished second in La Liga, with Benzema finishing as the second highest goalscorer behind Lionel Messi.

Didier Deschamps' decision to recall Benzema has been met with wide appreciation, with fans sharing the thought that he has been at his very best of late. All eyes will be on Benzema at Euro 2020 as France prepare to lock horns with Europe's elite.

#4. Romelu Lukaku - Belgium

Romelu Lukaku will be looking to challenge Europe's elite at Euro 2020

Romelu Lukaku has been a regular face for the Belgium national team. The 28 year old was called up in 2010, and has been a consistent part of the Red Devils' team since then. He has made 92 appearances so far, scoring 59 goals in total. He also tops the list for most goals by any player in Belgian history.

Starting off this career initially in Belgium, Lukaku moved to Chelsea in 2011. Since then, he has seen his career progress across different clubs in the Premier League. Lukaku had a loan spell at West Brom, followed by a move to Everton and then Manchester United. His goalscoring prowess sparked the interest of Inter Milan, who signed Lukaku in 2019 for a club record €74 million. Lukaku's career has only hit new highs since his move to the Nerazzurri, with the striker recently winning the Scudetto.

Lukaku was a central figure in Antonio Conte's setup, scoring a total of 30 goals across all competitions. He was named Serie A MVP of the year and finished second in the goalscoring charts, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was part of Belgium's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which saw them finish in third place. Roberto Martinez has never been shy in expressing his admiration for the former Everton man, and is expected to bank on him as Belgium's main goalscoring outlet at Euro 2020.

