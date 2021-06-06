Euro 2020: Top 5 midfielders to watch out for

UEFA Euro 2020 is about to start in less than a week, where the European heavyweights will battle it out for the continent's top prize.

Numerous teams at Euro 2020 have a plethora of world-class midfield personnel at their disposal. On that note, let's take a look at the top five midfielders to watch out for during the tournament.

#5 Nicolo Barella (Italy)

Nicolo Barella is one of the top midfielders to look out for at Euro 2020.

Nicolo Barella of Italy has had a rousing start to his career. First making his name with Cagliari, Barella moved to Inter Milan in 2019 and won the Scudetto in 2020-21.

The midfielder has an excellent reading of the game, and his tenacious performances have earned him praise. Only 24, Barella has formed a formidable partnership in central midfield with Marcelo Brozovic and Christian Eriksen. He was key in Inter winning their first Serie A title in more than a decade.

Nicolo Barella Named the 2020/21 Serie A Midfielder of the Season https://t.co/no7WXqoriH — Serpents of Madonnina (@SerpentsOfInter) June 1, 2021

Making his Azzurri debut in 2018, Nicolo Barella, capped 23 times by Italy, is expected to play a talismanic role for the team at Euro 2020.

#4 Toni Kroos (Germany)

Toni Kroos will start in midfield for Germany at Euro 2020.

Toni Kroos is a regular on any list of top midfielders. He is coming off an excellent club season, helping Real Madrid finish second in the La Liga.

Toni Kroos completed more passes than any other player in the Champions League this season:



◎ 1003 passes attempted

◉ 932 passes completed



He finished the campaign with a 93% pass accuracy. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/N6uV7r79LB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 30, 2021

Kroos' greatest strengths are his eye for a pass and his exceptional accuracy. He is Real Madrid's kingpin in midfield, often running the show from that position. He has also been able to replicate that form in Germany colours as well.

A key player in Die Mannschaft's FIFA World Cup win in 2014, Kroos could be one to watch out for at Euro 2020. With Germany perched in the Group of Death, they will look to Kroos' experience and leadership to help them make a deep run in the tournament.

