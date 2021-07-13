Euro 2020: Top 5 players based on ratings

The conclusion of Euro 2020 has wrapped up one of the most spectacular and memorable summers of tournament football. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has brought a complete package of triumph, jubilation, heartbreak, and most of all, a worthy celebration of the beautiful game and its talented players in these testing times.

The Surprise packages of Euro 2020

While the usual suspects of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, and Luka Modric all had memorable moments showcasing excellence on the pitch, Whoscored.com has presented their top 5 players of the tournament on the basis of match ratings and influence, with a few surprises that wouldn't have featured pre-tournament.

Here are the 5 top rated players of Euro 2020.

#5 Joakim Mæhle, Denmark

Joakin Maehle celebrates during Wales v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Denmark's Euro 2020 campaign had to see them overcome adversity and display great strength in character to overcome the near fatal tragedy of their talisman, Christian Eriksen.

24-year-old Atalanta wingback Joakim Mæhle personified the entire team's perseverance and strength in his performances. He finished with a surprising haul of two goals and an assist, averaging over two shots and five touches in the opposition penalty box per 90 minutes, in addition to resolute industry up and down the flanks .

Joakim Mæhle's #EURO2020 by numbers:



450 minutes

27 touches in the opp. box

23 take-ons attempted

13 crosses

10 shots

7 shots on target

7 chances created

7 interceptions

2 goals

1 assist



The Mæchine features in our @RequestABet for #ENG vs #DEN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2021

His sublime technique to deliver an outside of the boot cross to Kasper Dolberg during Denmark’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Czech Republic was one of the most spectacular assists of the tournament. It was a moment of brilliance that offered a glimpse of the player's immense potential as a marauding wingback capable of playing on either flank.

#4 Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The Inter Milan striker has firmly established himself as one of world football's premier center forwards. Romelu Lukaku combines tremendous strength and speed with a clinical technique in front of goal that the early part of his career saw begging.

Spearheading Belgium's fast fading "Golden Generation," Lukaku was able to deliver amidst heavy expectations on his shoulders at Euro 2020, seamlessly translating his rampant domestic form to the international stage.

Finishing a goal shy of the golden boot, Lukaku displayed great maturity in his game, adding fantastic positional awareness and fulidity in movement to stretch defences all throughout Euro 2020.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee