Euro 2020: Top 5 records made in the competition

Euro 2020 was truly special in many ways.

Not only was it held in multiple places, a tournament-first, but it also created many interesting records along the way.

It saw the highest number of goals ever scored, with 142; Italy became champions after 53 years - the longest gap between two titles by a side, while England became just the third side in history to lose a final on home soil.

The Moment ITALY🇮🇹 lifted the Trophy after 53 Years 🏆🏆



ITALIA = Champions of Europe 🏆🇮🇹🏆#EURO2020 | #ForzaAzzuri | #Italy pic.twitter.com/5oWa3IqXqH — 𝐀𝐃 𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@ad_saying) July 12, 2021

But we're just skimming the surface here. There have been plenty more records created over the last month, but these five are the most significant ones created at Euro 2020:

#5 Most own goals scored in a single Euros

Simon Kjaer scored the 11th and final own goal of Euro 2020

If own goal was a person, he would've easily nicked the Golden Boot off Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged the prize after netting five times for Portugal.

Euro 2020 saw a unique milestone created with 11 own goals, more than all other editions combined.

There had been only nine such goals in the tournament's history, but this one alone surpassed that mark, starting with Turkey's Merih Demiral in the opening game against eventual winners Italy.

There were nine own goals in 15 European Championships combined leading into this tournament.



There have been 11 in #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/M1Uf33BZ6o — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2021

It opened the floodgates with five more self-goals in the group stages before another five in the knockouts. The last one came from Simon Kjaer of Denmark when he converted a cross into his own net in their semi-final clash with England.

Portugal also created the unwanted record of being the first team to concede two goals in a game when Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro put the ball in their own net against Germany.

Slovakia then followed suit with two against Spain a few days later.

#4 Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest ever player at the Euros

Kacper Kozlowski

Poland didn't make it far at Euro 2020, but the tournament was still special for Kacper Kozlowski, who set a very important record.

At 17 years and 246 days, he became the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championships after coming on for the Eagles in their group match against Spain.

👏👏👏 A new record holder! Kacper Kozlowski of Poland becomes the youngest player to ever play at a EURO!



He is 17 years and 246 days old, and replaces England's Jude Bellingham, who set the record last week.#EURO2020 #POL pic.twitter.com/unQEjouEpl — UEFA (@UEFA) June 19, 2021

He surpassed Jude Bellingham, who set the same record just six days earlier, but the English starlet is 13 days older than him, which is why the record eventually went to Kozlowski after his appearance.

Before these two, the distinction of being the youngest participant at the Euros was held by Jetro Willems of the Netherlands, who, at 18 years and 71 days, played against Denmark in Euro 2012.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar