Euro 2020: Ukraine secure hard-fought victory over North Macedonia

Ukraine secured their first win at Euro 2020 with a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored for the hosts in the first-half to secure a crucial three points for Andriy Shevcheno's side.

Ukraine's win over Igor Angelovski's side leaves them with hopes of securing a berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Ukraine are currently placed third in the standings in Euro 2020 Group C, behind the Netherlands and Austria.

Euro 2020 is North Macedonia's first major international tournament, and they're currently ranked bottom in Group C, having lost both their matches.

Euro 2020 Group C - Group stage match

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia: First half

The hosts made a quick start to the game and pushed the visitors deep into their own half. Ruslan Malinovskiy almost gave his side an early lead. But his shot at the near post was brilliantly kept out by a brilliant save from Stole Dimitrievski in the North Macedonia goal.

Roman Yaremchuk was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Stefan Ristovski just a few moments later. The Ukrainian forward had tried to square the ball to his team-mate instead of going for goal.

Andriy Shevchenko's men made their pressure count and finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a strike from Andriy Yarmolenko at the half-hour mark. Yaremchuk doubled the advantage for the hosts just four minutes later as the striker calmly slotted the ball past Dimitrievski at his near post.

Goran Pandev nearly pulled one back for the visitors with a delightful chip over the Ukrainian goalkeeper, only to see his goal ruled out for offside.

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia: Second Half

The visitors started the second half with more purpose. They were rewarded for their efforts when Pandev earned a penalty for his side after drawing a foul from Oleksandr Karavayev inside the penalty box.

Alioski saw his effort saved, but managed to score from the rebound. Ukraine were awarded a penalty in the 83rd-minute. But Dimitrievski denied Ruslan Malinovskyi from the spot to keep his side in the tie.

Despite the late pressure from the visitors, Andriy Shevchenko's men managed to bag all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk make history against North Macedonia at Euro 2020

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk became the first duo to score in each of their team's first two games in the history of the European Championship.

Yarmolenko scored the breakthrough goal for his side as the forward poked the ball into the back of the net from inside the six-yard box. Yaremchuk doubled the advantage for his side just four minutes later with a confident finish past Dimitrievski into the bottom corner.

