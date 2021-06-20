Euro 2020: Wasteful France held to 1-1 draw by Hungary

France missed the chance to seal a berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary on Saturday.

Despite being shut out for large parts of the game by the Hungarian defence, Didier Deschamps' side managed to create some excellent goalscoring opportunities. However, they were uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, which proved costly in the end.

Hungary, meanwhile, produced a courageous performance against the world champions to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Hungary off the mark in Group F 💪

Griezmann scores his 7th EURO finals goal ⚽️



MATCH REPORT: Griezmann cancels out Fiola strike 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

France made to rue missed opportunities as Hungary pick up their first point at Euro 2020

Karim Benzema squandered a glorious opportunity to put his side in front in the first half

France had two great opportunities to take the lead inside the first 30 minutes of the game. Kylian Mbappe headed the ball wide of the far post before Karim Benzema smashed his shot off target.

The home side grabbed a shock lead against the run of play just before half-time when Attila Fiola slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris to cap off a brilliant move.

Hungary defended resolutely in the second half as they looked to keep the world champions at bay. But the hosts conceded the equalizer in the 66th minute after a defensive mistake.

Willi Orban's poor clearance fell straight to Antoine Griezmann, who made no mistake and smashed the ball into the back of the net. Deschamps' men poured forward in search of a late winner, but did not test Peter Gulacsi in the Hungary goal and had to settle for a point.

France, who are top of Group F, will take on defending champions Portugal in their final Euro 2020 group game. Hungary, who are bottom of the group, will play second-placed Germany.

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann at this tournament:



EURO 2016 = ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

EURO 2020 = ⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ixfDxRZwV6 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram