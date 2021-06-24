Euro 2020: What Karim Benzema told Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portugal vs France match

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen talking to each other during the Portugal vs France match in EURO 2020 last night. The Frenchman has now revealed they wished each other good luck for their future games.

France faced Portugal last night in their final group game in EURO 2020. The two sides shared points after Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for their respective countries.

Ronaldo and Benzema swapped shirts at halftime 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EYiLGWDHTO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021

Karim Benzema spoke to the media after the EURO 2020 game when he was quizzed about his conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo were seen congratulating each other at halftime and full time and even swapped shirts during the break. He said:

"It's nice to see him again, we have come a long way together. We both played eight or nine years at Real Madrid, we scored goals, won trophies. We spoke, we wished each other good luck for the future with our clubs and in the tournament and especially to continue to have fun on the field and continue to make the difference."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema smiling at each other before KO.pic.twitter.com/R8EGtS0kLa — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 23, 2021

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at EURO 2020?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will now face Belgium in the Round of 16, while Karim Benzema's France face will be taking on Austria. If the two teams win their respective matches, they are bound to meet once again in the tournament's semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the Portugal starting XI has never been in doubt, but that is not the case for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was under the spotlight before scoring twice last night to help his side finish as group winners.

The Real Madrid star did not shy away from the criticism and said:

"I knew as soon as I would be in the national team, the critics would come out – that is part of the football game but I never give up. As soon as I put my feet on the pitch I want to score and today I managed to do that. But I am training a lot. It was always like that, even when I was a little kid. Today everyone was waiting for this goal and that was some kind of extra motivation for me. Of course there is another pressure than when you play for your club because it is your whole country but for me it is a great pleasure."

