×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
198   //    23 Mar 2019, 16:53 IST

Spain has won 2 of the last 3 European Championships
Spain has won 2 of the last 3 European Championships

2-time European winners Spain will open their qualifying campaign at home against Norway at the Mestalla before travelling to Malta to face the host at the Ta' Qali Stadium. La Roja has not faced any injury concerns so far since the announcement of the final squad and is expected to have a fully fit side against their opponents.

Much has changed in La Roja since their mesmerizing team of the late 2010s and early 2010s that saw them winning a World Cup and 2 European trophies. Only 3 members survive from the 2010 World Cup winning side while 4 survive from the 2012 side and only 5 survive from the side of 2016.

Sergio Canales, Jaime Mata and Sergi Gomez have been given their maiden call-up while Koke, Isco and Saul Niguez were dropped from the side.

Full Squad list

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pau Lopez

Defenders: Sergi Gomez, Jose Luis Gaya, Inigo Martinez, Mario Hermoso, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Roberto, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales, Rodri, Dani Parejo

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo, Marco Asensio, Jaime Mata, Iker Munian

Luis Enrique has opted for a 4-3-3 for the La Roja since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in the World Cup. David De Gea, despite his poor performances in the Spanish jersey, is a sure starter in goal with Sergio Ramos and Inigo Martinez likely to be the central defensive pairing.The Barcelona duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto are likely to complete the defensive lineup.

Once again the midfield will be anchored by Sergio Busquets with Dani Ceballos and Dani Parejo likely to be his partners. Morata will once again spearhead the attack with Marco Asensio and Rodrigo occupying either of the wings.


Spain Predicted Lineup
Spain Predicted Lineup
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Spain Football David De Gea Sergio Ramos Luis Enrique
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: France squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: Portugal squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: 3 Belgium players who need to step up as Red Devils being qualification campaign
RELATED STORY
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
EURO 2020 Qualifiers: How England should line up against Czech Republic
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match, 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
International Break: Messi and Ronaldo take the field today at the same time 
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
3 France players who deserved national team call-ups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 1
FT KAZ SCO
3 - 0
 Kazakhstan vs Scotland
FT CYP SAN
5 - 0
 Cyprus vs San Marino
FT NOR EST
2 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Estonia
FT NET BEL
4 - 0
 Netherlands vs Belarus
FT SLO HUN
2 - 0
 Slovakia vs Hungary
FT CRO AZE
2 - 1
 Croatia vs Azerbaijan
FT ISR SLO
1 - 1
 Israel vs Slovenia
FT FYR LAT
3 - 1
 FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
FT AUS POL
0 - 1
 Austria vs Poland
FT BEL RUS
3 - 1
 Belgium vs Russia
FT BUL MON
1 - 1
 Bulgaria vs Montenegro
FT ENG CZE
5 - 0
 England vs Czech Republic
FT POR UKR
0 - 0
 Portugal vs Ukraine
FT LUX LIT
2 - 1
 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
FT MOL FRA
1 - 4
 Moldova vs France
FT AND ICE
0 - 2
 Andorra vs Iceland
FT ALB TUR
0 - 2
 Albania vs Turkey
Today GEO SWI 07:30 PM Georgia vs Switzerland
Today GIB REP 10:30 PM Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
Today SWE ROM 10:30 PM Sweden vs Romania
Today MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow LIE GRE 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Greece
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
Tomorrow BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us