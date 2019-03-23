Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup

Spain has won 2 of the last 3 European Championships

2-time European winners Spain will open their qualifying campaign at home against Norway at the Mestalla before travelling to Malta to face the host at the Ta' Qali Stadium. La Roja has not faced any injury concerns so far since the announcement of the final squad and is expected to have a fully fit side against their opponents.

Much has changed in La Roja since their mesmerizing team of the late 2010s and early 2010s that saw them winning a World Cup and 2 European trophies. Only 3 members survive from the 2010 World Cup winning side while 4 survive from the 2012 side and only 5 survive from the side of 2016.

Sergio Canales, Jaime Mata and Sergi Gomez have been given their maiden call-up while Koke, Isco and Saul Niguez were dropped from the side.

Full Squad list

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pau Lopez

Defenders: Sergi Gomez, Jose Luis Gaya, Inigo Martinez, Mario Hermoso, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Roberto, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales, Rodri, Dani Parejo

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo, Marco Asensio, Jaime Mata, Iker Munian

Luis Enrique has opted for a 4-3-3 for the La Roja since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in the World Cup. David De Gea, despite his poor performances in the Spanish jersey, is a sure starter in goal with Sergio Ramos and Inigo Martinez likely to be the central defensive pairing.The Barcelona duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto are likely to complete the defensive lineup.

Once again the midfield will be anchored by Sergio Busquets with Dani Ceballos and Dani Parejo likely to be his partners. Morata will once again spearhead the attack with Marco Asensio and Rodrigo occupying either of the wings.

Spain Predicted Lineup

