Euro Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Matchday 2 | Euro Fantasy Tips

After an eventful first Matchday, Euro 2020 will have its second round of fixtures starting Wednesday, 16th June. Euro Fantasy managers are having a decent return of points, with popular assets like Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (FWD) (£11 million) and Lukas Hradecky (FIN) (GK) (£4 million) returning solid hauls.

Many fantasy managers will look to use one of their chips in this round, with favourites France going up against Hungary in what promises to be an 'easy' game on paper for the reigning world champions. Playing the 'Limitless' chip would allow Euro Fantasy managers to make the best use of the Euro 2020 schedule.

My Fantasy team has had a decent run thus far, with Spinazzola returning nine points after I gave him the captain's armband. I have decided to retain him as my captain and not make any changes.

With Domenico Berardi (ITA) (MID) (£6 million) featuring for Italy, I replaced Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) (MID) (£8.5 million) with the former. That gave me funds to upgrade Loic Nego (HUN) (MID) (£4 million) to Daniel James (WAL) (MID) (£6.5 million). I also brought Turkey's Yusuf Yazici (MID) (£5.5 million) in place of David Alaba (MID) (£5.5 million) in a move that didn't yield many returns, though.

As I've opted not to use any chip in this round, I'll focus on getting the most out of the two free transfers I've got. Getting a French attacker is my priority, with Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11 million) my primary target.

Whatever changes you make, ensure you do them ahead of the Matchday 2 deadline on Wednesday. So without further ado, let's take a look at the best Euro 2020 Fantasy team for Matchday 2.

Deadline for Transfers: 01:00 PM (GMT) on Wednesday, 16th June/ 06:30 PM (IST).

Euro 2020 Key Matchday 2 Fixtures

Finland take on Russia in the opening Euro 2020 Matchday 2 fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Italy will go up against Switzerland later in the day at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, while Denmark will face Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

England take on Scotland at the Wembley Stadium in a marquee fixture on Friday. The Matchday will conclude with three games on Saturday. France will go up against Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest followed by Germany locking horns with Portugal in a heavyweight clash at the Allianz Arena.

In the last game of the Euro 2020 Matchday, Spain will take on Poland at the Estadio de La Cartuga in Seville.

Team Suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 1

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 1.

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (FIN) (£4 million) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) (£5.5 million).

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), Pau Torres (ESP) (£4.5 million), Jason Denayer (BEL) (£4.5 million), Owen Wijndal (NED) (£4.5 million) and Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazici (TUR) (£5.5 million), Daniel James (WAL) (£6.5 million), Bernardo Silva (POR) (£8.5 million), Ferran Torres (ESP) (£8 million) and Domenico Berardi (ITA) (MID) (£6 million).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10 million), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (£11 million) and Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5 million).

Transfers

#1 Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11 million) in for Harry Kane (ENG) (FWD) (£11.5 million)

Antoine Griezmann could have a prolific Euro 2020 campaign.

It was always going to be a tough decision. After Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Russia, I couldn't transfer him out of my team. However, choosing between Harry Kane and Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£10 m) was a tough one too, but I'm edging closer to dropping the former.

Releasing Kane will free up more funds to help me make my second move and provide me with more flexibility. This move could hurt me, especially with Kane likely to score against Scotland. However, I'm placing my faith in Depay, who I feel is more involved in his team's attacking plays than Kane.

Griezmann has surprisingly low ownership even when one considers the popularity of his teammate Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (FWD) (£12 million). The Barcelona ace could also be on penalties apart from sharing some set-piece duties. Expect him to rack up a big return on Matchday 2.

#2 Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (MID) (£8.5 million) in for Bernardo Silva (POR) (MID) (£8.5 million)

Andriy Yarmolenko is the main attacking threat for Ukraine.

Ukraine will fancy their chances against a North Macedonian outfit that shipped three goals to Austria after losing 3-2 to the Netherlands. Both of Ukraine's group games are must-wins from here on, so they should play a full-strength side.

Yarmolenko scored a stunning goal to open the scoring for his team against the Netherlands. The chances of him getting back on the scoresheet in this match are very high, as North Macedonia have an xGA (expected goals against) of 2.5 after their opening game.

I'm releasing Bernardo Silva because of Portugal's challenging fixture against Germany. I don't see too many goals in that game, so the likelihood of Silva being involved in that game is slim.

Best Fantasy Team for Euro 2020 Matchday 2

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 2.

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (FIN) (£4 million) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) (£5.5 million).

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), Pau Torres (ESP) (£4.5 million), Jason Denayer (BEL) (£4.5 million), Owen Wijndal (NED) (£4.5 million) and Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazici (TUR) (£5.5 million), Daniel James (WAL) (£6.5 million), Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (£8.5 million), Ferran Torres (ESP) (£8 million), and Domenico Berardi (ITA) (MID) (£6 million).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10 million), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (£11 million), and Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (£11 million).

Possible Changes before the Deadline:

1) Jason Denayer (BEL) (£4.5 million) or Owen Wijndal (NED) (£4.5 million) to Thomas Meunier (BEL) (DEF)(£5.5 million) or Benjamin Pavard (FRA) (DEF)(£6 million)

2) Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (£8.5 million) to Ruslan Malinovskyi (UKR) (MID) (£7 million)

I've opted to start Hradecky over Donnarumma, as I don't want to double up on Italy's defence despite their impressive record. Donnarumma is also unlikely to get any save points, while Hradecky could impress on that front.

Yusuf Yazici, Daniel James, Leonardo Spinazzola and Domenico Berardi are the others slated to take the field on the first day of Matchday 2. As they play on the last day of Matchday 2, I've opted to leave Griezmann, Pau Torres and Ferran Torres on the bench.

While my initial idea was to use just the two free transfers, I'm contemplating taking a point hit to replace Owen Wijndal (NED) (DEF) (£4.5 million) or Jason Denayer (BEL) (DEF) (£4.5 million) with one of Thomas Meunier (BEL) (DEF) (£5.5 million) and Benjamin Pavard (FRA) (DEF)(£6 million).

If I decide to do that, I'll get Ruslan Malinovskyi (UKR) (MID) (£7 million) instead of Yarmolenko.

Captaincy Options

Lukaku will be a top contender for Euro 2020 Fantasy managers' Matchday 2 captain's armband.

Here are my preferred captaincy options for Euro 2020 Matchday 2:

Day 1 - Wednesday, June 16th: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million) (vs) SUI.

Day 2 - Thursday, June 17th: Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (FWD) (£11 million) (vs) DEN (or) Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£10 million) (vs) AUT (or) Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (£8.5 million) (vs) MKD.

Day 3 - Friday, June 18th: None.

Day 4 - Saturday, June 19th: Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11.0 million) (vs) POL (or) Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8 million) (vs) POL.

