EURO Qualifiers 2020: Albania vs France match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

16 Nov 2019

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

After sealing qualification and top spot in Group H, France will look to bow out of the qualifying campaign with a victory as they take on Albania away from home. Didier Deschamps could make a handful of changes to his squad and freshen things, as the reigning world champions have already sealed qualification to next years European Championships.

Les Bleus overcame Moldova in their previous encounter by a 2-1 scoreline and will look to finish their qualifying campaign on a high, but Albania will look to spoil their party, as they aim to cause an upset despite not being in contention to secure automatic qualification.

Key match facts

France are unbeaten in their last six games in the European Qualifiers.

Didier Deschamps' side won the reverse fixture 4-1 in March 2019.

Albanian cannot secure automatic qualification despite securing 4 wins in the qualifying stages.

Team News

With Hugo Lloris out with a long-term injury, Steve Madanda is set to continue between the sticks but Deschamps could make wholesale changes to his squad, as his side have already secured qualification and top spot. Matteo Guendouzi has been called up for the second international break running and the Arsenal midfielder could make his debut and is expected to start alongside Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Ndombele in the heart of the midfield.

Leo Dubois and Presnel Kimpembe could also be drafted into the side and Deschamps could opt to rest the likes of Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante in favour of the fringe players in the squad.

Injuries: Blaise Matuidi, Aymeric Laporte, Florian Thauvin, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

France predicted XI: Steve Madanda, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois, Tanguy Ndombele, Corentin Tolisso, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Wissam Ben Yedder