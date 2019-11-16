×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

EURO Qualifiers 2020: Albania vs France match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
16 Nov 2019, 20:14 IST

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

After sealing qualification and top spot in Group H, France will look to bow out of the qualifying campaign with a victory as they take on Albania away from home. Didier Deschamps could make a handful of changes to his squad and freshen things, as the reigning world champions have already sealed qualification to next years European Championships.

Les Bleus overcame Moldova in their previous encounter by a 2-1 scoreline and will look to finish their qualifying campaign on a high, but Albania will look to spoil their party, as they aim to cause an upset despite not being in contention to secure automatic qualification.

Key match facts

France are unbeaten in their last six games in the European Qualifiers.

Didier Deschamps' side won the reverse fixture 4-1 in March 2019.

Albanian cannot secure automatic qualification despite securing 4 wins in the qualifying stages.

Team News

With Hugo Lloris out with a long-term injury, Steve Madanda is set to continue between the sticks but Deschamps could make wholesale changes to his squad, as his side have already secured qualification and top spot. Matteo Guendouzi has been called up for the second international break running and the Arsenal midfielder could make his debut and is expected to start alongside Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Ndombele in the heart of the midfield.

Leo Dubois and Presnel Kimpembe could also be drafted into the side and Deschamps could opt to rest the likes of Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante in favour of the fringe players in the squad.

Injuries: Blaise Matuidi, Aymeric Laporte, Florian Thauvin, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris

Doubtful: None

Advertisement

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

France predicted XI: Steve Madanda, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois, Tanguy Ndombele, Corentin Tolisso, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Wissam Ben Yedder

Tags:
European Qualifiers Albania Football France Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 9
FT TUR ICE
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Iceland
FT ENG MON
7 - 0
 England vs Montenegro
FT CZE KOS
2 - 1
 Czech Republic vs Kosovo
FT SER LUX
3 - 2
 Serbia vs Luxembourg
FT POR LIT
6 - 0
 Portugal vs Lithuania
FT FRA MOL
2 - 1
 France vs Moldova
FT ALB AND
2 - 2
 Albania vs Andorra
FT FIN LIE
3 - 0
 Finland vs Liechtenstein
FT ARM GRE
0 - 1
 Armenia vs Greece
FT NOR FAR
4 - 0
 Norway vs Faroe Islands
FT SWI GEO
1 - 0
 Switzerland vs Georgia
FT DEN GIB
6 - 0
 Denmark vs Gibraltar
FT SPA MAL
7 - 0
 Spain vs Malta
FT ROM SWE
0 - 2
 Romania vs Sweden
FT BOS ITA
0 - 3
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
62' CYP SCO
1 - 2
 Cyprus vs Scotland
Today AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
Today SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
Today SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow NOR NET 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
Tomorrow GER BEL 01:15 AM Germany vs Belarus
Tomorrow CRO SLO 01:15 AM Croatia vs Slovakia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us