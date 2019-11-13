EURO Qualifiers 2020: Germany vs Belarus match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Nov 2019, 16:28 IST SHARE

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Germany host Belarus in a crucial Group C clash as they aim to seal qualification to the 2020 European Championships. Joachim Low's side are currently level on points with the Netherlands and both sides can secure qualification with a victory on Saturday, as they take on a Belarus side who've won just one game in the competition.

Die Mannschaft already have one foot in the European Championships and will look to finish their qualification campaign on a high in the final international break of the calendar year. Belarus aren't in the running to secure automatic qualification and although Mikhail Markhel's side head into the game as underdogs, they'll look to cause an upset against as the German's aren't in the best of forms.

Key match facts

Germany have won four of their last six competitive games.

Belarus have won just one game in their qualification campaign for the 2020 European championship.

Joachim Low's side won the reserve fixture 2-0 in June 2019.

Team news

Marco Reus and Kai Havertz have been ruled out owing to minor injuries and Manuel Neuer is set to take his place between the sticks, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen patiently waiting on the sidelines. Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry have been in scintillating form for their respective clubs this season and the pair are set to start up from, alongside Julian Brandt.

Although it was rumoured that Mats Hummels would receive a recall, the Borussia Dortmund man is still exiled from the national team and Matthias Ginter is set to start in the heart of the defence, alongside Jonathan Tah. Niklas Sule will be a big miss at the back for Germany as the Bayern Munich man continues to recover from a long-term injury.

Injuries: Kai Havertz (thigh), Marco Reus (ankle), Niklas Sule (ACL)

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Predicted XI

Germany predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Lukas Klostermann, Matthias Ginter, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schulz, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Julian Brandt