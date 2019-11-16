×
EURO Qualifiers 2020: Kosovo vs England match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
16 Nov 2019, 16:54 IST

England Media Access
England Media Access

England will look to seal top spot with a victory as they take on Kosovo at the Pristina City Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side have already secured qualification to the 2020 European Championships and will aim to cap off their stunning 7-0 success against Montenegro with a victory in Kosovo, that would make them one of the top-seeded teams in Euro 2020.

The Three Lions have been marred by off-field controversy in recent days after Raheem Sterling was dropped for the Montenegro clash for his physical altercation with Joe Gomez in training. The Manchester City man is set to return for the game and is expected to be drafted into the starting XI immediately, after being dropped for disciplinary reasons.

Key match facts

England came from behind to beat Kosovo 5-3 in the reverse fixture.

Gareth Southgate's side have won four of their last five games in the European Qualifiers.

Harry Kane has been involved in more goals in the qualifying stages than any other player. (15)

Team news

All eyes will be on Sterling after the Manchester City winger was dropped for the previous encounter after a physical altercation with Joe Gomez in training. the 25-year-old is expected to return to the starting XI immediately in a much-changed England XI, as Southgate looks to freshen things up for the table-toppers.

Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are unavailable after picking up minor injuries and the pair have since returned to Liverpool to continue their rehabilitation. Fikayo Tomori could make his England debut in the heart of the defence and the likes of Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, James Maddison and Tammy Abraham could also be handed starts.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, Raheem Sterling

