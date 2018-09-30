Europe's Top 5 Leagues: The best performers from last week

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 315 // 30 Sep 2018, 23:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo has finally found his feet in Turin

Football is a beautiful game. Every week, most of the people make a beeline to the stadiums, put away all the engagements to get a peek of the television for the love of this sport. And football never disappoints. Even though it is the same game where the ball rolls on the turf and 20 madmen run after it to get it behind the net. The two giants in between the sticks are ready to split their bodies to stop the ball from going in. Football is beautiful as it comes.

Last week was no different. We have seen miraculous performances, shocking defeats, spectacular curving balls and what not. Barcelona was humbled by Leganes mid-week and their arch rivals who would have been smiling in silence were thrashed hours later by Sevilla.

We have seen the student beat the teacher when Frank Lampard’s Derby dumped Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup. Manchester’s misery continued on Saturday when West Ham thrashed them 3-1. A top of the table clash between Liverpool and Chelsea stood up to the hype. Hazard and Sturridge netted for their teams and, Liverpool and Chelsea are both still unbeaten. The Madrid Derby was as competitive as it comes as Oblak and Courtois stood tall against the opposition attacks.

And what about goals? Hazard ran ruckus through the Liverpool defense while getting a Messi-esque solo goal. Phillipe Coutinho lifted the ball up before rocketing the ball past the Leganes keeper. We have seen this much in a matter of three days and this is not even it. While the goals and the surprises are amazing, a few stood tall for their team and went into god mode. We will look at five of the heroes who held their crest up high.

Honorable Mention: Eden Hazard (Carabao Cup)

Eden Hazard: How much more can he improvise?

Jose Mourinho, while managing Hazard at Chelsea, tipped Hazard over Ronaldo. The Special One got a lot of hate comments and even though he might have exaggerated a bit in putting Hazard over CR7, he rightly spotted Hazard’s potential. Hazard has earned praises from Maurizio Sarri as well who claimed he has the potential to reach the standards of Messi and Ronaldo.

Hazard stood up to the claims of his manager. With Chelsea not finding anything till half-time against Liverpool, Sarri put Hazard on the pitch at the 55th minute. Soon after, Liverpool found the back of the net. In the 78th minute Hazard made his first major impact, his header rebounded off Alisson and fell into the feet of Emerson who rolled it in. Four minutes later, Azpilicueta passed Hazard the ball at the wide right wing. Azpilicueta would never have thought it would turn into an assist.

Hazard strode through the right-hand side shoving off Mane and away from Robertson and the Liverpool defence. He blasted the ball into the net with his right foot away from Alisson’s reach, to top off a brilliant solo goal. Hazard’s contribution, however, was more serious towards the final minutes, he teased the defence to tackle him thus taking precious seconds away from the clock. He won the mental battle against Jordan Henderson who couldn’t pinch the ball and had to dump Hazard over multiple times. A brilliant performance from Hazard off the bench.

1 / 6 NEXT