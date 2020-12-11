European elimination may be a blessing in disguise for Marseille

Olympique de Marseille were knocked out of Europe following a rampant second-half display from Manchester City in the last round of the Champions League group stage. Andre Villas-Boas’ men finished at the bottom of Group C with just a solitary win in six games. To add insult to injury, they failed to score in five out of six outings and even missed out on a place in the Europa League.

For a club like Marseille, who were making their first appearance in this competition after a gap of seven years, it was a major disappointment. They also created a forgetful record of the longest losing streak in Champions League football, with a 13-match losing streak. While Marseille fans are in meltdown after their shambolic performances in Europe, all is not lost for last year’s Ligue 1 runners-up.

All hope is not lost for Marseille

Marseille were knocked out by Manchester City in the Champions League

Villas-Boas has stirred a renaissance in the south of France since his appointment in August last year. With a depleted squad and missing their talisman forward Florian Thauvin for most of the season, Villas-Boas created a strong team spirit inside the Marseille camp. Veterans like Steve Mandanda and Dimitri Payet witnessed a resurgence in their careers as they came good in clutch moments to create a winning juggernaut. Lack of European football helped them prepare for weekend fixtures.

Marseille started this season from where they finished the last.

Villas-Boas’ men have witnessed contrasting fortunes in the domestic competitions and European football. While performances in Europe have been nightmarish they have bossed most of their ties in Ligue 1, winning seven of eleven. The club has lost just once this season, away to Saint-Étienne.

For the first time in a decade, they got the better of perennial champions PSG in a league game. The club currently sits at fourth in the table, four adrift of PSG, with two games in hand. By Christmas, they would have played against AS Monaco and Stade Rennes, and might as well sit in the pole position.

Given the uncertainties of this year, Olympique de Marseille would consider European elimination as a boon. While the fans are upset, this might as well be the season for them to take down their historic rivals, Paris-Saint Germain.

PSG have endured mixed fortunes in Ligue 1 this season, losing three out of their 13 matches. All these defeats have come against top French clubs like AS Monaco and Marseille. Even in Europe, they have looked edgy despite boasting of their world-class resources in Neymar and Mbappe. The last time a team took down PSG from the helm of Ligue 1 was AS Monaco in 2017. Olympique de Marseille stands a chance to replicate that as well.

Advertisement

Thauvin has been missing in action for most of the season

European elimination gives Marseille adequate time to prepare for weekend fixtures without rotating their first-team. Last season, it proved to be a massive advantage to Marseille, who operate with a limited squad and finances. Villas-Boas said in an interview to the official Marseille channel that the Europa League is not a competition Marseille would want to play in. He preferred participating in Champions League knockout stages.

As was the case with Inter Milan last season, Europa League participation amid Covid-19 uncertainties proved to be a bane. They finished runners-up in both Serie A and Europa League, missing silverware in Antonio Conte’s first season at the club. Marseille, given their recent juggernaut in the league — unbeaten in their last five — would surely like to focus on one competition and claim silverware. It seems quite likely that Marseille fans will not regret their club’s misfortunes in Europe after all.