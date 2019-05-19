European Golden Shoe: Kylian Mbappe closes gap on Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe cuts Lionel Messi's lead to just two goals in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

What's the story?

Kylian Mbappe continued his extraordinary goalscoring form for Paris St. Germain as he scored a brace in the Parisiens' 4-0 win against Dijon FCO. He has now bagged 32 goals in the league this season and is just two goals behind Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

In case you didn't know...

Paris St. Germain continued their remarkable form in the league, as they beat Dijon FCO 4-0 in their Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes.

Angel di Maria gave PSG the lead during the 3rd minute of the game, which was doubled by Edinson Cavani just a minute later. Kylian Mbappe then scored the Parisiens' third goal of the match in the 36th minute before adding one more just 11 minutes after the half-time break.

The Paris-based club is currently 16 points clear in the league table, and already secured the Ligue 1 title last month.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi has scored 34 goals in the league this season and is currently two goals ahead of Mbappe (32 goals). The duo is followed by Sampordia's Fabio Quagliarella, who scored 26 league goals this season.

Mbappe has just returned from a ban he received due to a red card, but he still has a chance to surpass Lionel Messi, who might be rested for Barca's final league game of the season.

What's next?

Kylian Mbappe's Paris St. Germain will play Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune for the final game of the season on May 25.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona on the other hand, will end their LaLiga campaign with a game against Eibar later today before facing Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 26.