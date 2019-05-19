×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

European Golden Shoe: Kylian Mbappe closes gap on Lionel Messi

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
588   //    19 May 2019, 13:57 IST

Kylian Mbappe cuts Lionel Messi's lead to just two goals in the race for the European Golden Shoe.
Kylian Mbappe cuts Lionel Messi's lead to just two goals in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

What's the story?

Kylian Mbappe continued his extraordinary goalscoring form for Paris St. Germain as he scored a brace in the Parisiens' 4-0 win against Dijon FCO. He has now bagged 32 goals in the league this season and is just two goals behind Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

In case you didn't know...

Paris St. Germain continued their remarkable form in the league, as they beat Dijon FCO 4-0 in their Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes.

Angel di Maria gave PSG the lead during the 3rd minute of the game, which was doubled by Edinson Cavani just a minute later. Kylian Mbappe then scored the Parisiens' third goal of the match in the 36th minute before adding one more just 11 minutes after the half-time break.

The Paris-based club is currently 16 points clear in the league table, and already secured the Ligue 1 title last month.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi has scored 34 goals in the league this season and is currently two goals ahead of Mbappe (32 goals). The duo is followed by Sampordia's Fabio Quagliarella, who scored 26 league goals this season.

Mbappe has just returned from a ban he received due to a red card, but he still has a chance to surpass Lionel Messi, who might be rested for Barca's final league game of the season.

What's next?

Kylian Mbappe's Paris St. Germain will play Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune for the final game of the season on May 25.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona on the other hand, will end their LaLiga campaign with a game against Eibar later today before facing Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 26.





Tags:
Barcelona Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe
Advertisement
European Golden Shoe: Mbappe extends lead over Ronaldo; closes gap to Messi
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe in race against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi extends lead over Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi possibly handed incredible boost to win record sixth Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi extends his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Top 5 Contenders so far
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe: May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us