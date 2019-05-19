European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe to four goals

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 May 2019, 22:39 IST

Lionel Messi is in pole position to win the European Golden Shoe this season

What's the story?

Lionel Messi extended his lead over Kylian Mbappe to four goals in the race for the European Golden Shoe as he scored a brace in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against SD Eibar.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona failed to end their LaLiga campaign on a winning note as they were held to a 2-2 draw by SD Eibar in their final game of the LaLiga season.

Marc Cucurella gave Los Armeros the lead during the 20th minute of the game, which was nullified by Lionel Messi's strike in the 31st minute. The Argentine international then put the Blaugrana ahead in the game by scoring his second goal of the game just a minute after the equaliser.

However, their lead didn't last for long as Pablo de Blasis levelled the scoreline for Eibar just seconds before the half time whistle. Both teams tried to find the winner in the second half but they failed to get it, and had to share the points.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi is in pole position to win his third consecutive European Golden Shoe, as he increased his LaLiga goal tally to 36 goals in Barcelona's final game of this season.

He is now four goals ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who is on 32 goals with a game in hand. The Frenchman marked his return to the football field after serving a three-game ban due to a red card by scoring a brace against Dijon FC on Saturday.

The duo is chased by Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, who has scored 26 goals in 35 Serie A outings this season.

What's next?

Barcelona will next play Valencia at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in the final of the Copa del Rey on May 26. On the other hand, Paris St. Germain will play Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in their final game of the Ligue 1 season on May 25.