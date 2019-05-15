×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

European Golden Shoe: Top 5 Contenders so far

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.44K   //    15 May 2019, 11:48 IST

Lionel Messi receiving the 2017-18 Golden Shoe award, his 5th so far
Lionel Messi receiving the 2017-18 Golden Shoe award, his 5th so far

The European Golden Shoe is awarded to the highest goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European country's national league. Lionel Messi, as expected, is the record-winner of the coveted prize with five wins, while his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award four times. The prize was first constituted in the 1967-68 season and was initially given out by the French magazine L'Équipe. Since the 1996-97 season, however, the prize has been awarded by the European Sports Media , an association of football related publications from across Europe.

Till the 1996-97 reason, the prize was given based on absolute number of goals scored, with no regard to the relative strengths of each league and the number of games played. From the 1996-97 revamp, however, the award was given away on the basis of a points system. Weightages are assigned to various leagues depending on the respective league's rankings as per UEFA coefficients. For example, La Liga has a weightage of two, which means Messi's every league goal is worth two points, while the Dutch Eridivise weighs in at 1.5, which implies that every goal Ajax's Dusan Tadic scores in the league is worth 1.5 points.

This season has seen a flurry of goals in the various leagues in Europe. From Robert Lewandowski, Timo Werner, Paco Alcacer and Luka Jovic in Germany to Mohammed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane in England to Messi, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Wissam Ben Yedder in Spain to Ronaldo, Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and Krzysztof Piatek in Italy. Many star names are battling it out for this top honour. With most European leagues drawing to a close in the coming weeks, in this article we will take a look at the top five contenders for Europe's top goalscoring accolade.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe: May 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race: December 2018
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the European Golden Shoe - February 2019 watch
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Shoe right now
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe 2018-19: Ronaldo in hot pursuit as Messi and Mbappe lead the race for the award
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi possibly handed incredible boost to win record sixth Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Mbappe extends lead over Ronaldo; closes gap to Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us