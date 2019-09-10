European Qualifiers, England v Kosovo: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Match Preview

A top of the table clash in Group A of the Euro Qualifiers will see England hosting Kosovo at Southampton's St. Mary's Stadium.

The Three Lions, who have put 14 goals past Czech Republic, Montenegro and Bulgaria, will be aiming to strengthen their case at the top of the group against an upbeat Kosovo side. Bernard Challandes‘ men are riding high on confidence as well, courtesy of their back-to-back victories against Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Not many would bet against England to round-off their qualifying campaign with a 100% record just as they did ahead of Euros 2016, but it's fair to claim that this fixture is their toughest assignment.

As far as the visitors are concerned, it'll be a matter of how focused they are at the back against a frightening English attack that includes the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and last game's hat-trick hero, Harry Kane.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the fixture at St. Mary's.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 19:45 (local time), 00:15 (IST)

Venue: St. Mary's, Southampton

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv app (India), fuboTV (USA)

Form Guide

Last 3 matches

England: W-W-W

Kosovo: W-W-D

Head-to-head

Tuesday's fixture between the two will mark their first-ever meeting, as these two footballing nations have never faced off before.

Key Player to Watch Out For

Since the start of last season, no player has supplied more league assists (17) than Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. To restrict the spectacular right winger to the bench is far from easy, and none other than Raheem Sterling is doing the same.

Sterling seems to have hit the highest of highs this season, having already recorded a league hat-trick - on the opening day of the Premier League. The forward looks sharper than ever and has matured into a world-class talent.

He also netted a triple against Czech Republic, and was most recently on the scoresheet alongside Kane when England took Bulgaria to the cleaners. This boy means business at the moment, and it'll be a herculean task for the visitors to stop his threat, especially when he drifts infield and occupies the six-yard box.

Betting Information

England win: 1.06

Kosovo win: 23.00

Draw: 9.50

Bookmaker: Sportsbet