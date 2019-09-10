European Qualifiers, England v Kosovo: Where to Watch in the USA

Ishu Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 16 // 10 Sep 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England are firm favorites to remain at the top of Group A following their game against Kosovo

England are on course to achieve a unique milestone of remaining unbeaten across a decade of major tournament qualification matches, but can only manage the feat if they secure at least a point against second-placed Kosovo at the St. Mary's, Southampton, on 10 September.

Since a 1-0 loss to Ukraine in their final World Cup 2010 qualifier, the Three Lions are yet to taste defeat in qualifying matches - a run that consists of 42 unbeaten fixtures. In fact, just as they did ahead of Euro 2016, Gareth Southgate and co. will be aiming to round off the group stage with a 100% record.

England have netted 14 goals and let in just one in their three matches so far. Most recently, a treble from Harry Kane and a goal from Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling ensured a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Bulgaria.

Kosovo haven't been too bad either; with eight points from four games, Bernard Challandes' have proved their mettle at this level. They further enhanced their reputation when they came from behind to claim all three points against Czech Republic and it's fair to say that it might not be plain sailing for England.

Southgate, though, will be more focused on man-management, squad rotation and team balance as he is set to replace Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose with the electric Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell, respectively.

This encounter has a lot to look forward to. This young England side plays a relentless brand of lightning-quick football, while Kosovo will not be content to just sit back and salvage a point.

Challandes alluded to this fact, claiming:

"It's tactical pressing. In a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go! Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defense, it's preparation for a goal for us. It's, for me, crazy pressing."

Advertisement

On that note, here's a look at the telecast details for this interesting affair.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 19:45 local time, 00:15 IST (11 September)

Venue: St. Mary's, Southampton

Where to watch: Television - FS1, Univision or TUDN; Live streaming -TUDN En Vivo, fubo TV or ESPN+.