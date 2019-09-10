European Qualifiers, Lithuania v Portugal: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be aiming to close the gap on Group leaders Ukraine

Match Preview

Current Euro holders Portugal square off against Lithuania on September 10 at the LFF Stadionas, in search of some much-needed winning momentum.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co are currently placed second in Group B, eight points adrift of Ukraine, who have registered four wins and a draw from their five games played so far. The Seleccao have only played three, drawing two and winning their latest fixture, against Serbia.

They have won two out of the last four competitive tournaments they've participated in and are unbeaten in 11 games - a run that stretches back to June 2018. However, those statistics matter little to manager Fernando Santos, who knows full well that there's plenty of work to be done.

Fernando Santos

Here's all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Kick-off information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 21:45 (local time), 00:15 (IST)

Venue: LFF Stadionas, Vilnius.

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv app (India), fuboTV (USA)

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Lithuania: L-L-D-D-L

Portugal: W-W-W-D-D

Head-to-head

The two nations have gone up against each other in friendlies, back in 2000 and 2004. Portugal comprehensively won on both those occasions, netting nine goals in the process.

This, however, will be the first competitive meeting between Lithuania and Portugal.

Key player to watch out for

Bernardo Silva enters the qualifying fixture in a rich vein of form

A lot resides on the shoulders of fan favorite Cristiano Ronaldo, but Bernardo Silva's performances for Portugal since the turn of the year have been simply phenomenal.

Besides his ability to drag defenders out wide, run at them with pace and supply quality deliveries all across the final third of the pitch, the Manchester City star is a menacing presence for the opposition owing to his immaculate work rate, never-say-die attitude and tactical acumen.

To add to that, his well-taken goal against Serbia last time out is sure to inject confidence into his stride heading into this game.

