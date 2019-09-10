×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

European Qualifiers, Lithuania v Portugal: Where to Watch in the USA 

Ishu Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
3   //    10 Sep 2019, 15:32 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to lead his side from the front when they take on Lithuania
Cristiano Ronaldo will look to lead his side from the front when they take on Lithuania

In the quest to narrow the gap between themselves and Group B leaders Ukraine, Portugal face-off against cellar-dwellers Lithuania at the LFF Stadionas, on September 10.

Fernando Santos' side, despite having lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, have only accumulated five points from their three qualifying fixtures thus far. Although they are unbeaten in their previous 11 outings, Portugal have a tough task on their hands as they are already eight points behind table-toppers Ukraine.

However, the emphatic 4-2 triumph over Serbia last time out would give the visitors renewed confidence heading into this fixture, especially given how fluently they started attacks and capped them off with well-timed goals.


Weighing in on the same, Portugal boss Santos, after the victory against Serbia, told reporters:

"We showed a lot of creativity and attacking intent in a solid performance required to beat a very good Serbia side. Getting the opening goal just before halftime was vital and in the second half we controlled the game.
"We stifled their excellent midfield and deserved the win. This win should boost our confidence ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Lithuania. Nothing less than a win will do because it’s a complicated group.”

Not to mention, they have Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva besides Cristiano Ronaldo in their armory to wreak havoc against a win-less Lithuania outfit.

The hosts, with just a point from their four matches, have shipped a whopping 10 goals in the same period, while netting only three. Since their win over Sri Lanka back in July 2018, Lithuania have suffered nine defeats and a couple of draws.

Advertisement

This is how you can watch/stream the first-ever competitive match-up between the two sides in the USA.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 21:45 local time, 00:15 IST (11 September)

Venue: LFF Stadionas, Vilnius.

Where to watch: You can tune into FS1, Univision or TUDN to watch the encounter on your television sets. As for live streaming, one can witness the game on TUDN En Vivo, fubo TV or ESPN+.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Lithuania Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 6
FT ARM BOS
4 - 2
 Armenia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
FT SWI GIB
4 - 0
 Switzerland vs Gibraltar
FT GEO DEN
0 - 0
 Georgia vs Denmark
FT ROM MAL
1 - 0
 Romania vs Malta
FT SPA FAR
4 - 0
 Spain vs Faroe Islands
FT SWE NOR
1 - 1
 Sweden vs Norway
FT GRE LIE
1 - 1
 Greece vs Liechtenstein
FT FIN ITA
1 - 2
 Finland vs Italy
FT AZE CRO
1 - 1
 Azerbaijan vs Croatia
FT NOR GER
0 - 2
 Northern Ireland vs Germany
FT EST NET
0 - 4
 Estonia vs Netherlands
FT HUN SLO
1 - 2
 Hungary vs Slovakia
FT SLO ISR
3 - 2
 Slovenia vs Israel
FT POL AUS
0 - 0
 Poland vs Austria
FT LAT NOR
0 - 2
 Latvia vs North Macedonia
FT SCO BEL
0 - 4
 Scotland vs Belgium
FT SAN CYP
0 - 4
 San Marino vs Cyprus
FT RUS KAZ
1 - 0
 Russia vs Kazakhstan
Tomorrow MON CZE 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow ENG KOS 12:15 AM England vs Kosovo
Tomorrow LUX SER 12:15 AM Luxembourg vs Serbia
Tomorrow LIT POR 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Portugal
Tomorrow MOL TUR 12:15 AM Moldova vs Turkey
Tomorrow FRA AND 12:15 AM France vs Andorra
Tomorrow ALB ICE 12:15 AM Albania vs Iceland
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us