European Qualifiers, Lithuania v Portugal: Where to Watch in the USA

Ishu Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 3 // 10 Sep 2019, 15:32 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to lead his side from the front when they take on Lithuania

In the quest to narrow the gap between themselves and Group B leaders Ukraine, Portugal face-off against cellar-dwellers Lithuania at the LFF Stadionas, on September 10.

Fernando Santos' side, despite having lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, have only accumulated five points from their three qualifying fixtures thus far. Although they are unbeaten in their previous 11 outings, Portugal have a tough task on their hands as they are already eight points behind table-toppers Ukraine.

However, the emphatic 4-2 triumph over Serbia last time out would give the visitors renewed confidence heading into this fixture, especially given how fluently they started attacks and capped them off with well-timed goals.

Weighing in on the same, Portugal boss Santos, after the victory against Serbia, told reporters:

"We showed a lot of creativity and attacking intent in a solid performance required to beat a very good Serbia side. Getting the opening goal just before halftime was vital and in the second half we controlled the game.

"We stifled their excellent midfield and deserved the win. This win should boost our confidence ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Lithuania. Nothing less than a win will do because it’s a complicated group.”

Not to mention, they have Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva besides Cristiano Ronaldo in their armory to wreak havoc against a win-less Lithuania outfit.

The hosts, with just a point from their four matches, have shipped a whopping 10 goals in the same period, while netting only three. Since their win over Sri Lanka back in July 2018, Lithuania have suffered nine defeats and a couple of draws.

This is how you can watch/stream the first-ever competitive match-up between the two sides in the USA.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 21:45 local time, 00:15 IST (11 September)

Venue: LFF Stadionas, Vilnius.

Where to watch: You can tune into FS1, Univision or TUDN to watch the encounter on your television sets. As for live streaming, one can witness the game on TUDN En Vivo, fubo TV or ESPN+.