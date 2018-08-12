European Transfer Weekly

With the transfer window shut in England and set to reopen at the start of January. Europe's other top 4 leagues transfer window is set to close on the 31st of August.

With the likes of Marcelo wanting to go to Juventus and Pogba reportedly unhappy at United, who will go where?

Is Pogba to Barcelona still on?

Pogba to Barcelona?

Sky in Spain have reported that the Paul Pogba deal is off, after weeks of ongoing rumours saying that the Frenchman is unhappy and the poor relationship between Mourinho and Pogba he is apparently staying with the Red Devils.

Pogba is reportedly happy at Old Trafford despite many newspaper outlets saying the exact opposite. Barcelona also feel they may not be able to get there man this window, but they will pounce for him in future windows. There has also been talk of the Catalan giants putting Coutinho in a potential swap deal for the French World Cup winner.

But why would Barcelona want to spend there money on an inconsistent Premier League player? Well he is one of the most gifted and athletic footballers around. Just look at the World Cup he showcased his ability and talent perfectly there across the whole tournament. On his day he can be the best midfielder on the planet.

It is unknown how much Paul Pogba would go for, but you would think Manchester United would want at least a £100 Million plus for there star man.

Marcelo to Turin?

Marcelo to Juventus?

According to Sky in Italy Marcelo wants a move to Juventus as he wants to reunite with one of his closet friends in Ronaldo. It is also said Juventus are keen on the move for the Brazilian, but there may be an issue of the price tag that Real Madrid may be asking for.

It would be a good move for Juventus as its bringing harmony within the squad as him and Ronaldo are good friends and that will surely have a good impact on the squad. But age is not on the Brazilians side as he is set to turn 31-years-old next May, so would it be wise to pay a lot of money for a man who is getting older.

But despite his age, he is arguably hitting the peak of his powers. Being one of the best left-backs in the world he can get up and down that line very well.

Is Luka Modric staying put?

Will Modric go to Inter?

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Modric but Sky in Italy have stated that the Croatian finalist is set to sign a new contract. With the maestro set to earn more than club captain Sergio Ramos.

After a fantastic World Cup with Croatia, it is understandable why Real Madrid want to pin him down for the next few years.

Modric has the ability to dictate the tempo during a game, he also has the ability to play the killer pass. According to Sky, they expect him to stay, but apparently, there has been talk of him wanting a move to Inter Milan.