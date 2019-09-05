European Qualifiers, Romania v Spain: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Sergio Ramos and co. will be aiming to brush Romania aside and continue their winning momentum

Match Preview

The 2012 European Champions, Spain, are set to rub shoulders with Romania in Bucharest as they aim to make it five wins out of five in their qualifying campaign. However, in Romania who are joint-second in Group F, Roberto Moreno's side will have their task cut out.

The Red Fury have been simply outstanding thus far, having emerged victorious on all occasions in the Euros qualifiers, conceding just two goals in the same period. The hosts though, will not rule themselves out completely, owing to their fine record at home.

All in all, it'll be an entertaining affair between two good footballing nations. More so, we can expect flooding emotions of empathy and support around the Arena Nationala in remembrance of Luis Enrique's late daughter, Xana.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 5 September 2019

Time: 21:45 (local time), 00:15 (IST)

Venue: Arena Nationala

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv app (India), fuboTV (USA)

Form Guide

Last six matches -

Romania: W-D-W-L-W-W

Spain: W-W-W-W-W-L

Head-to-head

Romania wins: 5

Spain wins: 6

Draws: 6

Key Player to Watch Out For

Paco Alcacer's current form and instincts can prove to be a headache for Romania

With four goals and an assist in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund in just three outings, Paco Alcacer is lighting up the current club season. Not too many at the moment are as prolific and confident as him - a major concern for any team that comes his way.

Although the likes of Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata are sidelined, it's fair to say that Alcacer deserves an opportunity to lead the line.

The striker's instincts, ability to pick his spot early on before pulling the trigger and willingness to run are great attributes to have in your ranks, as far as Spain are concerned.

Watch out for him, as he could punish the opposition in a whisker of a moment.

Betting Information

Romania win: 7.50

Spain win: 1.33

Draw: 4.20

Bookmaker: Sportsbet