“Even our social media team got depressed” – Manchester United fans troll Twitter admin after comical error involving Cristiano Ronaldo in line-up against Brighton 

Manchester United fans have trolled the club's Twitter admin following a comical error which saw Cristiano Ronaldo's name misspelt.

The talismanic forward has been United's main man throughout the season and has been the first name on interim manager Ralf Rangnick's teamsheet when available.

Manchester United @ManUtd Here's your United starting XI to face the Seagulls



#MUFC | #BHAMUN

But fans were taken by surprise when he was seemingly replaced by a mysterious 'Ronalod'.

The error has since been corrected, but here are some humorous reactions on Twitter following the error:

J. @StonedBatxx

What was wrong with the first one? @ManUtd Why are u tweeting this again?

J. @StonedBatxx @Santi4Rodrigue

Even our social media team got depressed can't even write names now @ManUtd Who tf is ronalod? Lmao

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo looking to end the season on a high

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils' season is drawing to a close

It has been one of the worst campaigns in Manchester United's 144-year history, with the Red Devils only able to equal their worst ever record points tally (64).

Erik ten Hag will be the man in charge come summertime and he is anticipated to oversee a huge overhaul of the United side.

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 last time out and during that game players were seen enjoying the game, which has been a rare occurrence this season.

Through all of the turmoil at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a positive, continuing his remarkable goalscoring feats.

The prolific forward has 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances, and only Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung Min (19) sit above him in the top-scorer charts.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be urging his side to close out what has been a disappointing season on a high.

But Brighton are tricky opponents and have impressed under Graham Potter this season.

They are one of the least financially-backed sides in the league and yet the Seagulls have, for large parts of the season, been contending in the top half of the table.

The Amex Stadium can be a daunting trip for any Premier League side these days and the Red Devils will know the threat Potter's side pose.

They boast two recent victories over top-four challengers Arsenal and Tottenham, so today's game promises to be an intriguing clash.

