Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Salah, Nunez and Diaz all denied by the goalpost | Premier League 2022-23 

Liverpool and Everton played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, September 3.

The Toffees came into this game having drawn three and lost two of their opening five games. Frank Lampard's side were lucky to still be outside the relegation zone and were desperate for a win. They were given a boost as Anthony Gordon remained an Everton player following the closure of the summer transfer window. New signing Neal Maupay made his debut as well.

The Reds, on the other hand, have had a stuttering start to the season themselves. They won two, drew two and lost one of their five games prior to the Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp rewarded youngster Fabio Carvalho with a start for his winner against Newcastle deep into added time in their last game. Incidentally, it was Liverpool's youngest lineup in the league in four years.

Liverpool began the game in their usual high-pressing style of play. They attempted to push Everton into their own half and used their quick passes to create inroads towards goal. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez found themselves in decent positions but could not manage a shot on target.

The Reds were thwarted by a rigid and determined Everton defense, who matched their intensity. Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay imposed their physicality as they looked to control the game. The former was booked for a late barge into Carvalho just before half-time. Tom Davies attempted a shot with the outside of his boot which nearly crept in as it bounced off the post.

The woodwork came into play shortly after as Nunez's venomous volley was tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Pickford. Diaz then grabbed the rebound and struck a curler that hit the right upright and bounced out of play. Everton seemed to have woken up after those near misses as they ended the first half with a flourish. After an exhilarating 45 minutes, the score was 0-0 at the break.

The second half began with the same tempo as the first half had ended with. Both Everton and Liverpool looked to press and gain possession in order to control the flow of the proceedings. The visitors created most of the chances early in the second period as they looked to put their shaky run to an end.

Everton nearly grabbed the lead via former Red Conor Coady after he tapped into an open net from point-blank range. However, following a VAR review, he was deemed offside when Maupay played the ball across the face of goal. Klopp made a flurry of changes as he looked to add fresh legs to win the game.

Substitute Dwight McNeil scored almost immediately after coming on in the 82nd minute but was unlucky to miss. The game continued to flow in an end-to-end fashion even into the sixth minute of stoppage time. The game ended 0-0 with Pickford being named man-of-the-match for his eight saves.

That said, let's take a look at how Liverpool's players performed in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7.5/10

Alisson had a great game in goal for the visitors. He made four saves and distributed the ball with 83% accuracy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Alexander-Arnold misplaced a few passes early on but his accuracy and directness improved as the game progressed. He passed the ball with 71% accuracy, including four long balls, three crosses and one key pass.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez looked slightly shaky in defense as he struggled to keep up with Everton's agile attackers. He won eight of his nine duels and made three interceptions and five tackles. Gomez passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including five accurate long balls.

Virgin van Dijk - 7/10

Liverpool's captain for the derby, the Dutchman made a decent start to the game. He won four of his five duels but was booked in the game. Van Dijk also made five clearances, three blocks and two interceptions. He also played six accurate long balls.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas made darting forward runs and found himself in a good position to create chances for his side. He won four of his seven duels, making one tackle and three interceptions. Tsimikas passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and one long ball.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott did well to get into advanced positions on the right flank to support Liverpool's attacking play. He won three of his four duels and completed one successful dribble. Elliott also played two accurate long balls and had one shot on target.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho suffered an injury scare early in the game but was quick to get back into rhythm in Liverpool's midfield. He won just one of his seven duels and was yellow-carded. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three long balls and one key pass.

Fabio Carvalho - 6/10

Carvalho made a strong start to the game and looked sharp in midfield. However, he was targeted by some of Everton's players as they put in crunching challenges on him. He sadly suffered a knock and was subbed off at half-time.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

As most of Liverpool's attacks developed down the left flank, Salah was unable to get as involved as he would have liked. He attempted three shots, of which just one was on target and one hit the woodwork. Salah passed the ball with 65% accuracy, including three key passes, two long balls and one cross.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz was involved in a come-together with a couple of Everton players early in the game and did well to hold his own. He attempted a shot in the first half that hit the inside of the post and went out of play. Diaz won four of his nine duels and played two key passes.

Darwin Nunez -7/10

Darwin Nunez had multiple chances to score from in the first half, his best being a well-hit volley that was saved by Pickford and tipped onto the crossbar. He attempted a total of six shots, with just two on target. Nunez won five of his nine duels and played two key passes but failed to put Liverpool in front.

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino came on at half-time and had a decent game. He won two of his four duels and played one key pass. He also attempted three shots, all of which were on target but failed to score.

James Milner - 6/10

Milner came on in the second half and had an average game. He passed the ball with 62% accuracy, including two long balls and one cross.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Robertson was brought on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota went on to replace Nunez for the closing stages of the game and attempted two shots, both of which were off target.

Joel Matip - 6/10

Matip was brought on with 10 minutes left as Liverpool looked to preserve their clean sheet and put in a good shift.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar