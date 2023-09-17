Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (September 17) to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute to seal all three points.

The two sides played out a rather dull opening half with few chances at either ends. Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have put Mikel Arteta's side in front after 19 minutes, but the effort was ruled out by VAR.

Arsenal looked more threatening after the break and found the breakthrough through Trossard, who finished a pass from Bukayo Saka into the left post.

With the Toffees unable to find their way back into the game, Arsenal ran out 1-0 victors, snapping their three-game losing run at Goodison Park. The north London side are now up in fifth with four wins and 13 points from five games, while Everton remain winless this campaign and languishing in 18th place.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

David Raya - 6.5/10

He couldn't have asked for a better Arsenal debut. With Everton barely offering any threat, Raya was untested in goal, making just one save all evening. It might also be one of the most easiest clean sheets he's going to get this season.

Ben White - 6.5/10

He drove forward well and joined up the attack as Everton's attacking game was non-existent. White won four of his five ground duels and laid one key pass.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

The Arsenal centre-back made two clearances and blocked two shots, and completed 96 of his 105 passes.

Gabriel - 6.5/10

His aerial strengths were there for all to see, as Gabriel won five of his seven duels and completed 91% of his passes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

The Ukrainian looked sloppy early on but gained his footing as the game wore on, making his trademark forward runs. He completed five of his eight long balls and made two tackles.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The Norwegian ace was the creative inspiration for his team once again, making three key passes and also testing Jordan Pickford with two shots.

Declan Rice - 8/10

His ball-winning ability was on full display, and Everton struggled to cope with his dribbling skills, too. He completed all five of his long balls and misplaced only six of his 89 passes.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

He looked bright in attack with his creative ability and gave Everton a torrid time. However, Vieira needs to be more clinical with his efforts, as none of his four attempts were on target.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka assisted the winner for Trossard and was a thorn in Everton's flesh with his directness.

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

A complete non-factor, Nketiah made only 10 touches on the ball in 66 minutes of action.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

The Brazilian got himself injured after thinking he had put Arsenal in front, but the goal was disallowed, and later went off with a knock.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes against Everton

Leandro Trossard (24' for Martinelli) - 8.5/10

Arsenal's hero of the evening, Trossard scored the winner for the visitors with a delightful 69th-minute finish.

Gabriel Jesus (66' for Nketiah) - 6/10

He was involved offensively but couldn't cause Everton any real trouble.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (80' for Zinchenko) - 5/10

He conceded a free-kick to Everton late on.

Kai Havertz (80' for Vieira) - 5/10

The German looked to combine with Trossard in the dying embers, but his cross was overhit.