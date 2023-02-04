Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as the Toffees upset Gunners to kick-off Sean Dyche's reign at the club

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Sean Dyche began his managerial tenure at Everton with an unexpected win against table-toppers Arsenal. The Gunners have been in excellent nick this Premier League season, losing only one match in the first half of the season, and were expected to take all three points in the fixture.

After replacing Frank Lampard at the helm, there was no doubt that Dyche would implement his tried-and-tested tactics with the Everton side. It was, in fact, a classic Dyche performance as the Toffees scored off a set-piece to take home all three points.

Everton players displayed a sense of unison and intent that has been missing for far too long. As a result, they recorded their first Premier League win since October to climb out of the relegation zone and go 17th in the table.

Let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings from their defeat at Goodison Park.

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Aaron Ramsdale had an average outing at Goodison Park. He made a few useful passes during the course of the game and also made a couple of good saves to keep the scores level. He could do nothing about the goal, though, where James Tarkowski rose highest in the box to put the ball in the net.

Ben White - 4/10

Ben White put up an underwhelming display at right-back for the Gunners. He is usually a threat in attack, but failed to contribute to the side's forward movement today. He had his hands full dealing with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana and failed to make an impact on the game.

William Saliba - 6/10

Frenchman William Saliba was one of Arsenal's better players in the game. He was up to the task on several occasions, keeping Everton's attackers at bay. He also won several important headers to prevent the Toffees from taking the lead in the first-half.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Gabriel Magalhaes had a decent outing at centre-back. He was calm in possession and was able to keep most of Everton's threats at bay. He had little to do with Everton's goal as he marked his man but Tarkowski still managed to score.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was not up to his usual best on the night. Alex Iwobi got the better of him a couple of times and proved to be one of the Ukrainian's most tricky customers this season. He was unable to deal with Everton's threat on the right side of the field and failed to make any substantial contributions in offense as well.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

Granit Xhaka had a lacklustre performance in the Gunners' defeat in the Premier League. He misplaced several passes and was unable to link up with Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank like he usually does.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Thomas Partey put in a rare underwhelming performance from his slot in the heart of the field. He was passed fit to play just before the match, perhaps prematurely, and was not up to his usual best. He was taken off in the 59th minute and replaced by new club signing Jorginho.

Martin Odegaard - 5/10

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been one of the best players in the league this season. He has been the glue in Arsenal's attack and is also reputed for his big performances in away games. He was unable to hit his gear on the night, misplacing several passes and failing to make an impact.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10

Gabriel Martinelli lined up in his preferred slot on the left flank but was unable to make his mark in the game. He often found himself marked by two players and could not get the better of 34-year-old Seamus Coleman on the night. His recent form may be a concern for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Eddie Nketiah - 4/10

Eddie Nketiah has become Arsenal's main striker following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. He has been in good form, scoring several important goals for the Gunners. He was often a spectator in the game and failed to hit the target with the solitary chance he had.

Bukayo Saka - 5/10

Bukayo Saka has been in excellent form this season. He started out as a threat, but mellowed down as the game went on. He made a couple of useful passes to his teammates, but with no end result. Jesus picked up a yellow card for a clumsy foul in the first half.

Rating Arsenal's substitutes against Everton

Jorginho - 3/10

Jorginho came on in the 59th minute to replace midfield talisman Thomas Partey and had a forgettable outing against Everton. It was his Premier League debut for Arsenal, having signed from Chelsea in an unexpected move. It was not going to be a fairytale debut for the Italian, as he misplaced several passes and looked off the pace during his time on the pitch.

Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Leandro Trossard signed for Arsenal last month to provide cover on the wing for Mikel Arteta's side. He failed to display his usual directness in attack and could not contribute much to the game. He took a couple of poor corners as well and his only real contribution was one shot on target.

Fabio Vieira - 5/10

Fabio Vieira replaced Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in the 77th minute, but did not have much of an impact on the game. He was part of a couple of useful passing moves, but with no end result.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

Takehiro Tomiyasu spent just eleven minutes on the pitch and hence could not warrant a fair rating.

