Everton 1-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils suffer an embarrassing loss | Premier League 2021-22

Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday to secure a much-needed three points.

The Red Devils started the game on a better note as Marcus Rashford drew out two saves from Jordan Pickford in quick succession. But it all changed after Anthony Gordon's goal in the 27th minute of the game. The 21-year-old pounced on a loose ball and struck one hard, which went into the goal via a big deflection from Harry Maguire.

Richarlison also got close to scoring minutes later but the Spaniard made a great save to deny the Brazilian.

Everton took charge of the game following the restart. United came out looking for an equalizer. However, their tepidness in the center allowed Lampard's men to neutralize any danger and bag all three points. The loss means Manchester United arenow winless in their last three fixtures.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Manchester United full-backs were not good enough

Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes a block.

Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were disappointing offensively on the day. Both the full-backs kept crossing the ball into the box without even checking for a man in the box. The duo looked lost for ideas and failed to supply the forwards the service they required.

United really need to step up going forward as their inability to create chances is becoming a persistent problem. Not creating enough chances for Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main concerns and they should be working on it.

#4 A huge win for Everton

Anthony Gordon in action.

It was a huge win for Lampard's Everton as this win gives them some breathing space in the relegation battle. The Toffees are now 17th on the points table, four points ahead of Burnley in 18th.

Everton now have 28 points after 30 games. This means they remain out of the relegation zone regardless of what happens over the other fixtures this weekend. The Toffees will be hoping to keep up this momentum and make the most of it.

#3 Defensive masterclass by Everton

Jordan Pickford was immense against Manchester United.

Everton were rock solid at the back on the day. Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey and Jordan Pickford were probably the best players for Everton against United.

Pickford defied everything that came down his way. The highlight of his game was his save to deny Ronaldo in the latter stages of the game.

Meanwhile, Godfrey made more clearances against Man Utd (13) than any other player on the pitch. Mykolenko was superb as well. The Ukrainian won five duels, made six recoveries, won two tackles and made four clearances. He also completed two dribbles and made two interceptions throughout the game.

#2 Ralf Rangnick fails to impress yet again

Ralf Rangick after the loss against Everton.

Ralf Rangnick seems to be an experiment that is not reaping any beneficial returns for Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled ever since he came on as a manager in November and his numbers are proof of it. United have won just eight games out of the 17 he has managed so far, with a win percentage of just 47%.

Moreover, the Red Devils have won just three of their last 12 games. Manchester United are in bad shape and they need things to change dramatically before things go beyond repair. The first thing they may want to keep an eye on is a new manager.

#1 Manchester United lack the drive

Manchester United players look dejected after the loss.

Manchester United did not seem to have the motivation to win against a resilient and tireless Everton. They played like their season was already done and dusted. The players looked lethargic and had no sense of resilience to bring the points home, especially the midfielders and full-backs. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all played as if there was nothing to play for.

Manchester United players seem to have given up hope of making it to the top four. Rangnick needs to gather his squad together or else Liverpool and Arsenal are just going to walk over them in the upcoming games.

