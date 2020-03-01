Everton 1-1 Manchester United: Hits and Flops as VAR takes centre stage in entertaining draw | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United and Everton played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Goodison Park

Manchester United travelled to Goodison Park to take on an Everton side who have been rejuvenated under Carlo Ancelotti. While the Toffees came into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal, Manchester United recorded a stunning 5-0 victory against Belgian side Club Brugge in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Andre Gomes made his first start since sustaining a horror injury earlier in the season against Tottenham Hotspur, as the Portuguese international slotted into his usual central midfield position.

In what was one of the most entertaining games of the season, the two sides played out a thrilling 1-1 draw, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener was cancelled out by a Bruno Fernandes strike in the first half.

The home side raced to an early lead in the third minute of the game, as David de Gea made yet another blunder to put his team in the back foot in the opening exchanges. The Spaniard, who received the ball inside his own box, took far too much time on the ball, as his eventual launch up the field ricochetted off the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin to break the deadlock.

The English star, who has been one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League since Ancelotti's arrival, was through on goal once again a minute later but De Gea made amends this time, as he made a crucial save with an outstretched arm to keep United in the game.

The Red Devils restored parity in the 31st minute when new signing Bruno Fernandes continued to enhance his growing reputation with a stunning strike from outside the area. The attacking midfielder, who was adjudged Manchester United Player of the Month for February, made the headlines once again, as Nemanja Matic latched onto a poor pass from Djibril Sidibe and picked out the Portuguese international, who launched a searing drive past Jordan Pickford between the sticks.

While the away side fizzled out in the second half, Everton gained the ascendency after the interval and pushed hard to score a winner, as both goalkeepers made crucial saves to keep the scores level. Calvert-Lewin's deflected strike late in stoppage looked set to decide the game but the goal was chalked off after consultation with the VAR, as Gylfi Sigurdsson was adjudged to have been interfering with play.

After the full-time whistle, Carlo Ancelotti was involved in an angry confrontation with referee Chris Kavanagh, due to which he received his marching orders and will not be allowed to be on the touchline for the Toffees' next Premier League encounter.

As the two sides went toe to toe at Goodison Park and shared the spoils, here are the hits and flops from an entertaining encounter in the Premier League.

#1 Hit - Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was in the thick of the action one again

Since making a big-money move to Old Trafford in January, Bruno Fernandes has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise underwhelming league campaign for Manchester United and the former Sporting CP captain delivered the goods once again, as he restored parity in the first half with a blistering drive from outside the area.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more shots (24) in the Premier League than any other player since his Man Utd debut:



⬡ 16 shots

⬡ 8 chances created

⬢ 2 goals

⬢ 2 assists



And no player has been directly involved in more goals. pic.twitter.com/UPAr4N2CjD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2020

The 25-year-old covered every blade of grass and produced an all-round display for the Red Devils, as he ran the show from the centre of the park and continued his rich vein of form since swapping Portugal for England in the January transfer window.

