Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the game with his 700th club goal | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured an important 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday, October 9. The result sees them climb up to fifth spot in the table with 15 points from eight games, with a game in hand.

The Red Devils came into the game on the back of an entertaining 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in their last game. Prior to that, United were trounced 6-3 by Manchester City in the league. Following mixed results, they were eager to find some consistency.

Erik ten Hag fielded his strongest possible lineup as Casemiro was handed the opportunity to start.

Manchester United made a decent start to the game as they aimed to keep possession and set the tempo in the early stages. However, they were pegged back within five minutes as Alex Iwobi scored a stunner from around 25 yards out. Demarai Gray played the ball infield and the Nigerian took a touch before firing it into the top-right corner to make it 1-0.

However, Manchester United did not fall back and continued to move the ball around with intent as they looked to equalize. Anthony Martial made a decent start to the game. He provided an assist for Antony as he scored with a lovely curling effort after 15 minutes to make it 1-1.

Anthony Martial then suffered an injury that forced him off after 29 minutes, resulting in Cristiano Ronaldo being brought into the fray. He scored his 700th career club goal via an assist from Casemiro as he restored his team's lead after 44 minutes. Manchester United led 2-1 at the half-time interval.

Premier League @premierleague



Man Utd go into the break with the advantage as an entertaining half draws to a close



#EVEMUN HALF-TIME Everton 1-2 Man UtdMan Utd go into the break with the advantage as an entertaining half draws to a close HALF-TIME Everton 1-2 Man UtdMan Utd go into the break with the advantage as an entertaining half draws to a close#EVEMUN https://t.co/hZFDUOYtkm

Manchester United came out for the second period with a mission as they aimed to expand their narrow one-goal lead. However, they were met with determined Everton resistance as they looked to find a way back into the game. Frank Lampard made several changes as he looked to find a way back into the game.

The visitors appeared to have doubled their lead after 82 minutes as Marcus Rashford put the ball in the goal. However, the goal was ruled out for a handball in the build-up following a VAR review and the score remained 2-1 to Manchester United.

They held on to secure an important win and a crucial three points. With that said, let's take a look at how their players fared in the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6/10

De Gea had an average game between the sticks. He made just one save and passed the ball with 86% accuracy.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot continued in his rich vein of form as he put in yet another encouraging performance this season. He won five of his seven duels, making four clearances and two tackles in the process.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof looked slightly shaky in defense at times and had an average game. He won his only duel and made four clearances and two interceptions. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy.

Lisandro Martinez - 6.5/10

Martinez put in a good performance as Manchester United sealed all three points. He won five of his 11 duels and made four clearances and two tackles in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had a good game in defense for his side. He won four of his nine duels and made two clearances, two interceptions and two tackles.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro provided an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's goal. He won six of his 11 duels and made three clearances and four tackles. He also played two key passes and thre accurate long balls.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Eriksen had a decent game in midfield and distributed the ball well. He completed 58 passes at 87% accuracy, including three accurate long balls. He also attempted three shots, of which one was on target.

Antony - 7/10

Antony scored a lovely goal, becoming the first Manchester United player to score in their first three Premier League appearances.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes had a decent game in midfield but often lacked creativity to help his team unlock Everton's backline.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford used his pace extremely well, running rings around hapless Everton defenders. He won three of his eight duels and played three accurate long balls and one key pass.

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

Martial started the game well but was forced off with an injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.5/10

Ronaldo came on in the first period to replace the injured Anthony Martial. He scored with a pinpoint finish to make it 2-1 to Manchester United after 44 minutes.

Scott McTominay & Raphael Varane - N/A

They both came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes