Everton 1-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points from the game as Bruno Fernandes brace helps secure three points for United

Manchester United got back to winning ways after recording a 3-1 away win over Everton in their Premier League fixture at the Goodison Park. The Red Devils came back from one goal behind to bounce back in style after two consecutive defeats.

Bruno Fernandes shone, as he scored a first-half brace to put Manchester United in front after Bernard had opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Fernandes later set up Edinson Cavani in the dying moments of the game, as the Matador scored his first goal for the Red Devils after an efficient counter-attack.

The hosts looked sharp in the first 10 minutes of the game and created a couple of good chances from the left flank. Their perseverance paid off greatly in the 19th minute as Bernard put them in front from a move that started off from Jordan Pickford's great long ball to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Bernard did well to keep the ball low and beat birthday boy David de Gea at the near post.

There was a surprising drop in their intensity after scoring the goal, which allowed Manchester United to not only equalize but go one goal ahead in the following 13 minutes, via Bruno Fernandes' efforts, the equalizer was a rare header from the midfielder and the second one being a curling shot/cross that went in after striking the far post.

The game promised to be an entertaining affair and lived up to its expectations as three goals were scored in the first 32 minutes and we witnessed some great battles on the pitch, both physically and tactically. The second half was very tight at times but United prevailed in the end as they caught Everton on the counter to score a decisive third goal in the final minute of the game.

Here we present the five major talking points from Manchester United's impressive 3-1 win over Everton, as Carlo Ancelotti loses three games on the spin for the first time since 2006.

#5 Everton switched off after opening the scoring

Everton did not enjoy a lot of possession in the early stages of the game but they were good on the ball and had a direct approach to their game. Most of their opportunities were generated from the left flank, with Lucas Digne and Bernard combining effectively. It was Bernard who got the goal with his quick movement but the team completely lost its mojo after the goal.

The passes were not tidy, they afforded a lot of space to Manchester United attackers and their defending was a mess. It might be acceptable to take a breather after taking the lead but the way The Toffees switched off will be a point of concern for Carlo Ancelotti. There were some signs of lethargy in the early stages of the second half too.

#4 Manchester United punished Everton's central defenders

Manchester United scored two goals against Everton in the span of seven minutes in the first half and they were aided by some lackluster defending from the center-half duo of Mason Holgate and Michael Keane. Bruno Fernandes breezed between the two defenders to head in the equalizer after the defenders failed to read the danger and mark him.

Right-back Seamus Coleman was also to blame for the goal as he did not close down on Luke Shaw in time and allowed the defender to take a couple of extra touches, get in position and deliver an inviting cross to Fernandes.

Though Rashford didn't get a touch on Bruno's chipped effort in the 32nd minute, it was a similar situation in which the striker easily moved in between the two defenders virtually unopposed. Holgate did improve his game in the second half but there needs to be more communication between the two centre-halves going forward.