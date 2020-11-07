Everton 1-3 Manchester United | Hits & Flops | Premier League 2020-21 

Everton failed once again in their attempt to return to the top of the Premier League table and were handed a third straight defeat in the Premier League by Manchester United in a tightly contested affair.

It was Everton who opened the scoring through Bernard in the 19th minute. But Manchester United showed why they've been so effective away from home, taking control of the game after going behind. Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ahead before half-time.

We had a game on our hands in the second half as tempers flared and players looked to give their everything to eke out a result. However, Everton's efforts were given a final blow by Edinson Cavani as he scored his first goal in a Manchester United shirt in the dying embers of the game.

Let's take a look at the hits and flops as Manchester United walk away with three very crucial points.

How can you not think Bruno Fernandes is the best player in the team? He could have had his hattrick but decided to assist Cavani to boost his confidencepic.twitter.com/P0BBRDtrAx — Mohamad. (@UtdMohamad) November 7, 2020

#5 Hit - Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

It looks like the arrival of Alex Telles has, in fact, brought out the best of Luke Shaw. The Englishman has shown signs of improving over the past few weeks and it now looks much harder for Telles to take a place in the side than it did when he joined a few weeks ago.

Shaw was excellent for Manchester United and dealt with the threat of Coleman well. Coleman was definitely hitting his stride today and Shaw chipped in with some great tackles and kept his cool while in possession and made several recoveries.

He always looked the favourite to win the second ball and it's two assists in two games for the Manchester United left-back.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Everton:



100% tackles won

82% pass accuracy

12 ball recoveries

1 big chance created

1 assist



Solid performance. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mrh9gVifMO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

#4 Flop - Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurdsson

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to field Scott McTominay and Fred, he knew exactly what he was going to get. Fred and McTominay operate in a double pivot and are adept at winning the ball back and putting a shift in. Gylfi Sigurdsson's lackadaisical game ended up being too easy to be tamed for United's defensive midfield duo.

Sigurdsson failed to pick even a single pass to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half. He was a passenger for the most parts and slipped under the radar as the Manchester United midfielders remained determined on not easing it up for the Toffees in the centre of the pitch.

Sigurdsson has had a lot of good memories again Manchester United but this is a game he will not look back fondly upon.