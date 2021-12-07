Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings as Mikel Arteta's men suffer second-half capitulation | Premier League 2021-22

Everton ended their eight-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-1 comeback victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The two sides came into Monday's game on the back of defeats to rivals. Everton suffered a harrowing 4-1 thrashing by Liverpool, while Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

A drab start to the game saw both teams struggle to create chances in the early periods, with the opening minutes of the match characterized by crunch tackles.

Bukayo Saka suffered the first of many strong challenges in the 20th minute, but he was given the go-ahead to play on.

Yerry Mina was not so lucky and had to be replaced by Mason Holgate due to an injury at the half-hour mark.

Everton thought they broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Richarlison expertly headed Andros Townsend's cross into the net. However, the VAR disallowed the goal for a marginal offside decision.

Arsenal went down the other end and broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion. A bursting run by Kieran Tierney down the left flank ended with Martin Odegaard converting the left-back's cross with an exquisite volley in first-half injury time.

The goal came from practically nothing, as the visitors barely had a sight of goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🔵 2-1 🔴 (92)



#EVEARS Goal for Everton - scored by Gray🔵 2-1 🔴 (92) Goal for Everton - scored by Gray🔵 2-1 🔴 (92) #EVEARS

The second half was a more expansive affair, but it was Everton who created the better chances after the break.

Richarlison once again found the back of the net 12 minutes after the restart. However, he was incredulously denied by another VAR review for an even closer offside decision.

Everton deservedly drew level in the 79th minute. Demarai Gray's shot from the edge of the area cannoned off the bar, and Richarlison was on hand to head home the rebound. The effort marked the Brazil international's 50th goal in English club football.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto ⚽️ Most goals by Brazilian players in PL

70 Roberto Firmino

52 Gabriel Jesus

41 Philippe Coutinho, RICHARLISON



It is Richarlison’s 50th goal in English club football ⚽️ Most goals by Brazilian players in PL70 Roberto Firmino52 Gabriel Jesus41 Philippe Coutinho, RICHARLISON It is Richarlison’s 50th goal in English club football https://t.co/RXrpRXaEYi

Both sides pushed for a winner in the final 10 minutes, and Arsenal fashioned a golden opportunity in the 86th minute. However, substitute Eddie Nketiah somehow contrived to shoot against the post from six yards out, with the entire goal at his mercy.

The home side made them pay for that profligacy when the impressive Gray scored the winner in the second minute of injury time.

The 25-year-old received the ball from Andre Gomes and ran almost half the length of the field before releasing an unstoppable howitzer from 25 yards. The ball cannoned off the inside post and left Aaron Ramsdale with no chance in the Arsenal goal.

Everton still managed to fashion one final chance in the dying embers when Alex Iwobi was played through one-on-one with Ramsdale. The Nigeria international could, however, only direct his shot straight at the Gunners goalkeeper.

The defeat meant Arsenal failed in their quest to climb to the European places. Meanwhile, Everton's win will help ease some of the pressure on the under-fire Rafa Benitez.

Everton @Everton



What a performance from your Just give him the match ball anyway. ❌❌⚽️What a performance from your #EVEARS Man of the Match, @richarlison97 ! 🔥 Just give him the match ball anyway. ❌❌⚽️What a performance from your #EVEARS Man of the Match, @richarlison97! 🔥 https://t.co/Tfkg9YoMon

Here is a rundown of how the Arsenal players fared in the game.

Arsenal player ratings against Everton

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

The Arsenal goalkeeper could do nothing about the goals he conceded. However, he did well to thwart Alex Iwobi in the dying embers of the game.

Kieran Tierney - 7.5/10

The Scotland international provided the assist for the opening goal with his exquisite delivery. He was replaced by Nuno Tavares in the 65th minute.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

The Brazilian made three clearances on the night and also forced Jordan Pickford into a save at the other end.

Ben White - 6/10

The former Brighton man made two interceptions and helped launch attacks with his passing from the back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5.5/10

The Japan international was far from his best and struggled to contain Demarai Gray defensively. He was also caught out of position on a few occasions.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Granit Xhaka made his return to the field after almost three months out due to injury. The 29-year-old was brilliant in the first half-hour, but mistakes crept into his game and he showed signs of fatigue towards the end of the second half. He was shown a yellow card in the 63rd minute for a foul on Anthony Gordon.

Thomas Partey - 5.5./10

The Ghana international did not do enough to help Arsenal control proceedings in the middle. His underhit pass set things in motion for Everton to draw level.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5/10

Bukayo Saka barely featured for Arsenal in an attacking sense but was on the receiving end of several crunching tackles.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Martin Odegaard scored the opening goal for Arsenal against Everton

The Norway international broke the deadlock in first-half injury time. Other than that, he did not do too much of note and received a yellow card for a cynical tackle in the 74th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5/10

Gabriel Martinelli was on the periphery for most of the game and did not make his presence felt in attack before his substitution in the 71st minute.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5.5/10

Arsenal's inability to dictate the tempo of the game meant they did not create enough chances for Alexandre Lacazette to feed on. The French striker was hauled off for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with five minutes to go.

Substitutes

Nuno Tavares - 5.5/10

The 21-year-old came on for Kieran Tierney in the 65th minute and was partly responsible for Everton's equalizing goal.

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

Eddie Nketiah only spent 19 minutes on the field, but he was on the end of Arsenal's best chance of the game. He somehow failed to hit the target from six yards out.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Also Read Article Continues below

Out-of-sorts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on in the 85th minute and failed to hit the target with any of the two shots he took.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh