Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings from a dramatic Merseyside Derby | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League, as the Merseyside Derby came to a dramatic end, with Jordan Henderson's potential winner being cancelled out by VAR for an offside call.

Sadio Mane had put Liverpool in the lead within the first three minutes, with a shot from Andy Robertson's pass giving Jordan Pickford no chance in the Liverpool goal.

Michael Keane equalised for Everton, with a header off a James Rodriguez corner, that Adrian San Miguel might have done better to stop.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool back in front in the second half with an outstanding finish to leave Pickford grasping at thin air.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a fifth straight Premier League game, though, to bring the Blues right back in it.

However, in second-half stoppage time, Liverpool were denied what would have been a winner from their captain Jordan Henderson. Thiago Alcantara found Mane, who set up Henderson, but the Senegalese was found offside.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Everton Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

He made a couple of outstanding saves - one off a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick, and another off a Joel Matip header. But his day could have ended in ignominy, as he should have saved Henderson's shot at the end. He will be thanking VAR for saving his blushes.

Seamus Coleman - 5/10

Coleman was troubled by both Mane and Robertson, as he got hardly any protection from James. He went off with a hamstring problem in the first half itself.

Yerry Mina - 5/10

He made an atrocious error to gift Salah his goal. The Colombian casually flicked the ball instead of putting his boot through a Jordan Henderson cross.

Michael Keane - 6/10

After scoring at Anfield last season, Keane got himself another derby goal with a powerful header off James's corner. He was also very good in marshalling the Everton rearguard throughout the game.

Lucas Digne - 6/10

He set up Everton's second equaliser with a peach of a cross for Calvert-Lewin. The Frenchman will be relieved that he doesn't have to face Salah for a while now though.

Allan - 4/10

It was his weakest midfield performance in an Everton shirt so far. He was overpowered by Thiago and Henderson, and couldn't really do anything to stop them.

Andre Gomes - 5/10

He was a little bit better than Allan, but still shaky. His passing was off today, with plenty of attempted passes over the Liverpool defence going straight out of play.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7/10

The former Watford man was outstanding in midfield for Everton. It was only his power and ability to dribble that took the game to the Liverpool midfielders and allowed Everton to be in the contest.

James Rodriguez - 6/10

It wasn't quite his day, but he still could have had more than the one assist he managed, which was for Keane's goal. He played a great pass to Richarlison, who headed it onto the post, in the second half.

Richarlison - 3/10

He was not having a big impact on the game anyway, but his day went from bad to worse with a shocking challenge on Thiago late in the game. He was deservedly sent off, and will miss the next three matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7/10

He just cannot stop scoring, can he? He was terrific in the air all game, as he gave the Liverpool defenders a massive test with his amazing leap.

Substitutes

Ben Godfrey - 5/10

He's a centre-back by trade, but was made to play at right-back, because of Coleman's injury. He was not comfortable at all against the likes of Mane and Robertson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 5/10

He really didn't have any impact on the game after replacing Doucoure.

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

He won a free-kick right at the end of the game, with a sensational piece of skill, but nothing came off it in the end.