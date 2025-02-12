Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Slot and Jones see red in a bitter Merseyside derby at Goodison Park | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by arch-rivals Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 12 at Goodison Park.

As a result, the Reds remain top of the league with 57 points from 24 matches, holding a seven-point lead over Arsenal in second. Everton remain 15th with 27 points in the same number of games.

The game got off to a flying start as both Everton and Liverpool seemed ready for action and were eager to grab the first goal. The hosts struck first via Beto in the 11th minute as Jarrad Branthwaite set him up for a good goal. Their lead lasted merely minutes as Alexis Mac Allister leveled the contest in the 16th minute from Mohamed Salah's assist.

Everton faced a setback midway through the first half as Iliman Ndiaye was taken off injured. Liverpool could not capitalize as both teams had a rather fiery end to the first half, with five yellows being brandished by the referee in the first half. However, despite many attempts, the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at the halfway mark of the Merseyside derby.

Arne Slot made several changes in the second half as he looked to put Liverpool in the perfect position to steal the game late on. They seemed to have played their hand perfectly, with Mo Salah bagging a goal to make it 2-1 after 73 minutes. David Moyes made a handful of changes for Everton as well, but they took some time before finding a decent-enough rhythm to score.

Substitute Tim Irroegbunam played James Tarkowski through and the Everton skipper made no mistake as he scored in the eighth minute of added time to make it 2-2. There was late drama in the match as the Toffees' Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off. Liverpool faced the same fate as Curtis Jones was also sent off for arguing with the referee after the full-time whistle.

The Merseyside derby ended 2-2, and on that note, here are the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson made just one save between the sticks for Liverpool as they failed to win the Merseyside derby.

Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Bradley had a decent game as he won five duels, making two clearances and two tackles. He was also booked for a foul.

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate was rock-solid at the back as he won all nine duels in defence. He also made nine clearances and one interception.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk won seven duels in a good defensive performance, making 11 clearances and one blocked shot as well.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Robertson had a decent game on the left flank for Liverpool and also picked up a yellow card for a foul.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch passed the ball with 86%, winning two duels and making two clearances and one interception with it.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister scored his team's first goal with a lovely finish. He also won eight duels in midfield, making six tackles, one clearance and one interception as well.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

Salah continued his scintillating run of form with an assist in the first half and a goal in the second. He completed all four of his attempted dribbles, won five duels and also played another key pass.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

The Hungarian was underwhelming in midfield in a subpar performance for the Reds.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

The Dutchman started the game on the left flank but failed to make an impact in the final third, and was eventually replaced in the second half.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

The Colombian forward started the game up top and did well as he completed all four dribble attempts, won seven duels and attempted a shot that was blocked.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

He replaced Gravenberch in the second half but was unable to make a positive impact on the proceedings.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

He received two yellow cards in the second half and was sent off for arguing with the referee.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6.5/10

He replaced Robertson in the second half and put in a decent cameo for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

He replaced Gakpo late in the contest but failed to make an impact on the game.

Diogo Jota - N/A

He played fewer than 10 minutes and does not warrant a rating.

