Everton 2-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as the Red Devils are spared twice in a thrilling clash at Goodison | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday, February 22.

The Red Devils remain 15th in the table with 30 points from 26 games as they move three clear of West Ham below them. The Toffees have one more point but are three places ahead in 12th.

Despite arguably being the favourites ahead of kick-off, Manchester United were stunned into silence in the first period. A galvanized Everton made a great start to the game under David Moyes and raced into a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark. Abdoulaye Doucoure was dictating terms from the middle of the park as he assisted Beto for the team's opener.

Doucoure himself got on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute as he scored to make it 2-0 to Everton, who were flying. Despite dominant possession, though, Manchester United failed to attempt a single shot on target in the first half as they were still finding their feet in the final third. The hosts, on the other hand, hit all four of their shots on target and carried a deserved two-goal cushion into half-time.

Ruben Amorim knew he must avoid defeat at all costs to keep him in his job considering the struggles he has faced since joining. He made multiple changes early in the second half and they paid off, aiding Manchester United's attacking moves. Skipper Bruno Fernandes scored in the 72nd minute but failed to get a response from Everton, who seemed complacent.

Manchester United scored their second goal, and in doing so, leveled the contest in the 80th minute as Manuel Ugarte was on target. Moyes made some changes too as both teams tried to win it at the death. Everton seemed to have hit a jackpot as Ashley Young earned a late penalty, which was eventually overruled after a lengthy VAR check.

Neither side could bag the winner and the game ended in a 2-2 draw. On that note, here are the Red Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

Onana had a busy afternoon in goal for Manchester United as he was called upon to make six stops, of which five were off shots taken from inside the box.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Mazraoui had a decent game on the right flank as he won 11 of 15 duels, making eight clearances, two interceptions and one block.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire had a decent game in central defence as he won eight duels, making 10 clearances, two interceptions and two tackles.

Mattjis de Ligt - 7/10

De Ligt won five duels in defence, making 11 clearances and two interceptions as well. He also passed the ball with 89% accuracy.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot put in a subpar performance as he was unable to play a single accurate cross and also won just one of six duels.

Manuel Ugarte - 8/10

Ugarte had a great game as he won seven duels, making two tackles and one interception. He attempted one shot on target and scored a goal, and also completed two dribbles.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro had a decent game in midfield as he won seven of his eight duels, making six tackles and one clearance as well.

Patrick Dorgu - 7.5/10

Dorgu passed the ball with 83% accuracy but could not play a key pass or accurate cross. He won nine duels and made six clearances and one interception.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5.5/10

Zirkzee had a really poor game for Manchester United as neither of his two shots were on target. He also won just one of 12 duels and was dispossessed 18 times.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Fernandes had a good game as he attempted two shots on target, scoring one goal. He also won seven duels and made four tackles and one interception.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Hojlund was ineffective up top as he failed to attempt a single shot on goal.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Garnacho replaced Casemiro midway through the second period but could not make an impact on the proceedings.

Leny Yoro - 6.5/10

Yoro came on for Mazraoui in the second half and put in a decent cameo.

Chido Obi-Martin - 6/10

The former Arsenal youngster came on late but picked up a booking.

