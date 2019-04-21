Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 observations from Manchester United's lacklustre display

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United visited Everton on Sunday with the hope of strengthening their chances of making the top 4 but the home side had other ideas. The Toffees won 4-0 on the day, thanks to goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, and Theo Walcott.

In the first half, Everton were bossing Manchester United about and the home side were creating all the chances. Richarlison took one such opportunity and gave the home side the early lead.

The second goal was a stunner from Sigurdsson as he hit a brilliant shot from 30 yards out and beat David de Gea to make it 2-0. United had all to do in the second half as the first had been disappointing, to say the least.

The second half followed the same pattern of play as Everton were always looking the better team. The Toffees made it 3-0 after Lucas Digne struck a brilliant volley past de Gea. It was another goal conceded by United from outside the box.

The fourth was scored by Walcott, who came on for Richarlison in the second half. The former Arsenal man was slipped through by Sigurdsson and he finished it past de Gea.

This was Manchester United's 5th consecutive away loss in all competitions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has some serious questions to answer.

In this slideshow, we discuss the 3 observations made from that lethargic United display:

#3 Another awful performance from the Manchester United attackers

All the talk about Manchester United's defense has somewhat taken all the attention away from United's attackers and how bad they have been since that Paris Saint-Germain win in the Champions League.

It was another one of those bad performances and it was so bad that United managed to get their first shot on target in the 86th minute of the game. United started with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and all of them were sloppy in possession and weren't working hard enough off the ball.

At one point of the match, it almost felt like they weren't bothered and that tells you so much about the desire of this Manchester United team. Lukaku wasn't able to hold onto the ball, Rashford was taking meaningless shots from the distance and Martial just wasn't in the game.

All of these players have been poor since that PSG win and they need to step up in order to gain some respect from the Old Trafford faithful.

