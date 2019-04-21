×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 things we learned

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
204   //    21 Apr 2019, 20:55 IST

Action from Everton vs Man United
Action from Everton vs Man United

Everton stunned Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League match at the Goodison Park today. It was United’s heaviest Premier Leaguedefeat under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Digne and Theo Walcott scored the goals for Everton in the 13th, 28th, 56th and 64th minute respectively.

The Toffees are now at the 7th position in the league table with 49 points from 35 matches, whereas United stay on 6th with 64 from 34. United now have the worst goal difference among the top 6 teams, and it would be a herculean task for them to finish inside the top 4.

Everton were the better team undoubtedly in the match, and got 10 corners against United’s 2. We would now take a look at the 3 things we learned from the match:

#1 Everton dominated the first half after a strong start

Richarlison
Richarlison

Everton started strong, as United had difficulties in settling down. Everton’s dominance can be gauged from the fact that they actually obtained 5 corner-kicks in the first 17 minutes of the match. The likes of Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Gana and Digne made life difficult for the United defenders.

Richarlison came very close to scoring in the 10th minute of the match, but his shot from inside the penalty box was saved by David de Gea. He was, however, second time lucky, as he got the ball again inside the penalty box from a throw-in, and scored through an overhead volley. It was his 14th goal of the season.

Everton got their second goal from a counter-attack, as Gana got the ball inside his own half, and passed it to an advancing Sigurdsson. The latter got hold of the ball and tried his luck from 30 yards out. His powerful shot gave De Gea no chance, and entered into the goal off a bounce. One might argue that De Gea could have done better to thwart his attempt there.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Gylfi Sigurdsson Richarlison
Advertisement
Twitter reacts as Manchester United lose to Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 reasons why Manchester United lost 4-0 to Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Everton, Manchester United injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 5 factors that contributed to United's downfall
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Manchester United Preview & Prediction: EPL Match Preview
RELATED STORY
5 players who went to Everton from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Everton 1 Arsenal 0: Here are 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney's Manchester United timeline
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry
RELATED STORY
10 things you probably didn't know about Wayne Rooney
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us