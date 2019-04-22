Premier League 18/19: Everton 4-0 Manchester United - 5 talking points

United slump to a 4-0 defeat

On a sunny and bright Easter afternoon on Merseyside, things looked rather dull and gloomy for Manchester United as they slumped to their sixth defeat in eight games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Everton annihilated United by putting four past them in a shambolic performance by the Red Devils.

This was Everton’s biggest win over United since October 1984 and their 46 goals conceded this season is their most ever in a Premier League campaign.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson in the first half and Lucas Digne and substitute Theo Walcott completed a thumping win for the Toffees. Both teams had arrived at this fixture on the back of defeats but Everton showed more drive and desire to get back their winning groove.

So without further ado, let's drop into the talking points from Everton’s thrashing of Manchester United:

#5 Tepid United no match for Fantastic Everton

Richarlison scoring the opener

Judging by the performance of both the teams, Everton looked like a team fighting for a Champions League position and completely outplayed, outclassed and outfought United. They looked sharper in and out of possession and United couldn’t cope with their intensity.

The Toffees pressed them higher up the pitch and starved the United midfielders of possession. The Merseyside clubs quick, incisive and slick football dazzled the Goodison crowd and rattled the Red Devils.

The riot began with Richarlison acrobatically netting the opener after Dominic Calvert-Lewin glanced the ball from Lucas Digne’s long throw in. The situation got worse when Sigurdsson doubled the lead as he was afforded time and space to beat De Gea from 25 yards.

Digne pounded more misery when he whipped a half volley into the bottom corner to make it three before Theo Walcott completed the evisceration with a neat finish past De Gea when put one on one with the Spaniard.

United had no answer to Everton's quality and work rate as the stunned away side suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Marco Silva's men.

