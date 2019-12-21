×
Everton appoint Carlo Ancelotti on a four-and-a-half-year deal

Shashwat Kumar
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti

Everton announced Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on the 21st of December, 2019 as the Toffees’ search for Marco Silva’s successor finally came to an end. The Italian had been touted to take over for the past couple of weeks but the announcement ultimately came to fruition just hours before the Merseysiders locked horns with Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The club brought the pedigreed manager on board with the Italian penning down a four-and-a-half-year deal. Consequently, Ancelotti’s first match in charge will be the Boxing Day fixture against Burnley at Goodison Park.

Duncan Ferguson, the current interim manager and Davide, who is Ancelotti’s son would serve as assistants to the experienced Italian.

The former Chelsea manager endured a troubled spell at Napoli recently wherein several off-field issues and a few on-field ailments plagued the side.

However, his tenure in Italy represents the anomaly in a rather distinguished managerial career that has seen him win the top league accolades in England, France, Germany and Italy.

Moreover, Ancelotti has won the Champions League thrice with three different clubs with his latest success being Real Madrid’s La Decima conquest in 2013-14.

With the Italian at the helm, Everton have sent out a strong signal regarding their ambitions, although they currently languish in the lower trenches of the Premier League table.

Having said that though, the Toffees seem intent on infusing their system with large reserves of cash, meaning that Ancelotti might have the requisite support to sprinkle his magic on Merseyside.

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Carlo Ancelotti Marco Silva
