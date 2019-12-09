Everton approach former Arsenal boss Unai Emery for vacant managerial position

According to Sky Sports News, Everton have held discussions with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as they look to appoint a manager to take over the reins from Marco Silva, who was sacked following the club's dismal 5-2 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

The Toffees opted to take decisive action and part ways with the Portuguese after a series of underwhelming results and it has been reported that Emery was sounded out by the club in an informal meeting in London.

The Spaniard, who has been without a job since being sacked by Arsenal, is believed to be in the running to take over the managerial hot-seat at Goodison Park, as the club look to weigh up their options and make the right appointment.

Although the Toffees' morale-boosting 3-1 victory against Chelsea under interim manager Duncan Ferguson has bought the Everton hierarchy some time to make a decision, they will look to make an appointment in the coming days.

Chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri have drawn up a list of potential candidates and it is believed that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe, Ralph Hasenhuttl, David Moyes and Vitor Pereira are being considered for the job.