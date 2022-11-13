Everton fans throw Alex Iwobi's shirt back after furious standoff with players following defeat against Bournemouth 

Everton fans threw Alex Iwobi's shirt back at him as he attempted to appease the travelling supporters following their team's humbling defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, 12 November.

The Toffees were thoroughly outplayed by the newly-promoted outfit as they fell to a 3-0 defeat on the South Coast. This is the second time in a matter of days that Everton fans have voiced their discontent at the Vitality Stadium.

This was after manager Frank Lampard played a reserve team in the Carabao Cup, which also led to defeat.

The result leaves Lampard's men just a place above the relegation zone heading into the mid-season break and many of the stands have clearly had enough. According to The Metro, police and stewards intervened as Everton players were seen arguing with a handful of supporters.

Club captain Seamus Coleman and England number one Jordan Pickford were seen confronting the away end before Iwobi threw his shirt into the crowd. The former Arsenal midfielder had it thrown straight back at him in a humiliating moment caught on camera.

Lampard could also be seen attempting to calm the situation down, but discontent certainly seems to be rife amongst the Goodison Park fanbase. Iwobi has been one of Everton's better players this season, having initially struggled to settle in Merseyside.

The 26-year-old moved to the Blues in 2019, having scored 15 times in 149 appearances for Arsenal, but failing to ever break into the first team on a regular basis.

Frank Lampard believes Everton fans 'have a right to be disappointed'

After the disastrous defeat on the South Coast, Frank Lampard attempted to explain the flashpoint involving supporters and his players. He claimed that the incident was down to a misunderstanding, as he proclaimed (as per The Mirror):

"I think there was a bit of a misunderstanding, Alex [Iwobi] had some friends that he was concerned about that were sort of at the front of the fans. There was nothing in that, and the players just have to accept the fans have a right to voice their opinions.

"The fans have a right to be disappointed. They have come down here twice this week and seen poor performances. And before that, we had been going OK and then they see performances they don't like."

Lampard concluded by saying:

"So when we are pleased, they are happy after Palace, when we are pleased that they give us a welcome, we have to understand that they can voice their opinions and their opinions are right today."

