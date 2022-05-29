"Everton weren't happy when I left, but I'm sure they're happy now" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes claim about former side after beating Liverpool in the Champions League final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hopes Everton fans are happy after his side beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior struck the only goal of the night at the Stade de France as Los Blancos beat the Merseysiders to lift their 14th UCL title.

Liverpool were gunning for revenge for their 2018 loss to the Spanish giants in Kiev but despite their best efforts, came up short once again.

Liverpool losing always makes for a moment of celebration for derby rivals Everton, who Ancelotti left last summer to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian took charge of the Goodison Park outfit in December 2019 and oversaw a fairly successful spell over the next year-and-a-half.

His departure left a bitter taste in Everton fans' mouths, who weren't happy to see him leave.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Real Madrid coach said (via BT Sport):

"Everton weren't happy when I left, but I'm sure they're happy now."

His claims aren't unfounded, though, with Everton striker Richarlison putting up a post on Twitter mocking Liverpool moments after full-time in Saint-Denis.

The Reds were pushing for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season but the campaign has now ended on a whimper.

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup titles in the bag, Jurgen Klopp's side saw their Premier League hopes exinguished following Manchester City's victory on the final day last Sunday.

Now, with the Champions League final loss, they will have to be satisfied with just two trophies this season. While it's still a success, the end to it will leave a bitter taste in the mouth for the club.

Real Madrid manager is the king of Champions League

Ancelotti's record in the Champions League coming into the finals last night was incredible, having won three titles in four finals.

Now, it's four in five after his latest victory as the Italian reasserted his status in Europe as one of the best in the competition's history.

The manager with the most Champions League titles ever: Carlo Ancelotti 2003. 2007. 2014. 2022.

He'd already won it twice with AC Milan (2003 and 2007) and has now repeated the trick at Real Madrid too with his second title.

With four in the bag in total, the Italian is now the most successful manager in Champions League history.

