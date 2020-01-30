Everton reject sensational €100 million offer from Barcelona for superstar and more: EPL transfer news roundup January 30, 2020

Everton's Richarlison is a target for Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Walker-Peters reveals why he joined Southampton

New Southampton recruit, Kyle Walker-Peters, has revealed that he has joined the Saints as a means to get more playing time. The youngster was finding it difficult to get playing at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, and has joined the south coast club on loan until the end of the season.

The right-back stated that he wants to win matches with his new team, and show the fans and the club that they didn’t make a mistake in choosing to him.

"I'm looking to use this opportunity to improve as a football player, but most importantly win games here, and show the manager he made the right decision in bringing me here, and also show the fans that," he said.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity I've been given by the manager and the club. I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.”

Everton reject Barca offer

Everton have rejected a sensational bid of €100 million from Barcelona for the signing of Richarlison, according to Sky Sports. The Catalans have been interested in the Brazilian for a while now, having enquired about him in the summer.

However, the Toffees have rejected the bid since they are not willing to weaken their squad by letting him go.

Piatek off to Hertha

Tottenham target, Krzysztof Piatek, is set to leave Milan to join Hertha Berlin in Germany, according to Fabrizio Romano. The player is set to fly to Germany to complete the deal after Milan rejected Spurs’ advances, who only wanted to sign him on loan while the Italian outfit wanted to sell him outright.

