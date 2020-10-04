Everton's James Rodriguez doubles Real Madrid final season output in 5 games

James Rodriguez has continued his stellar start to life at Everton, scoring two goals in the Merseyside club's 4-2 victory against Brighton at Goodison Park.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Real Madrid in a two-year deal worth a reported €30 million. The Colombian has rediscovered his form at the Premier League club after struggling to find a way into the Los Blancos XI during the 2019-20 campaign.

James Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid on a six-year deal from AS Monaco in the summer of 2014 after leading Colombia to the quarter-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top goalscorer despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The former AS Monaco man had a flying start to life in Real Madrid, where he was named in the La Liga Team of the Season and won La Liga Best Midfielder award in his debut season. However, he fell down the pecking order at Los Blancos after the club sacked Carlo Ancelotti in May of 2015 after a run of poor results.

James Rodriguez then spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, where he scored 14 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances. He was able to rediscover his form with the Bavarians and was credited as a key member in the 2017-18 Bundesliga title triumph as he contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances for the club.

5 - James Rodriguez has been directly involved in five goals in his five games for Everton in all competitions this season (2 goals, 3 assists), two more than he managed in 14 appearances for Real Madrid last season (1 goal, 2 assists). Flourishing. #EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/ls43C7sr2h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2020

He returned to Real Madrid after his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich but was resigned to a role on the bench as Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane did not see a place for a No 10. in his starting line-up.

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

James Rodriguez was able to finally put an end to his Real Madrid nightmare when he signed for Everton this summer and reunited with his former coach Carlo Ancelotti.

With three goals and three assists in five games for Everton this season, the Colombian has doubled his return from his 14 appearances with Real Madrid last season, during which he contributed just one goal and two assists.

No player has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Everton's James Rodríguez.



A footballing superstar playing for the Toffees.#EFC pic.twitter.com/WQo983XKYr — bet365 (@bet365) October 3, 2020

The incredible form of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert Lewin, who has scored nine goals in six games this season, has now left Everton fans dreaming of a top-four finish. The club managed to win all their opening four games of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, during which they scored eleven goals.