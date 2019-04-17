×
Everton Transfer News: Bild confirms interest in 24-year-old attacker

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
72   //    17 Apr 2019, 21:44 IST

Bild On Premier League's interest in Benito Raman
Bild On Premier League's interest in Benito Raman

What's the news?

German Newspaper, Sport Bild have confirmed Everton's interest in signing Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker, Benito Raman. The 24-year-old attacker has been subject to interest from other premier league teams as well including Burnley and West Ham.


Benito Raman is valued at £15 million
Benito Raman is valued at £15 million

In case you did not know...

Fortuna Dusseldorf won promotion to the Bundesliga after a stellar campaign in the second division. Benito Raman was one of the main reasons why they were able to gain that much-coveted promotion. It was suggested that this Dusseldorf squad would be ripped apart by the clubs in the Bundesliga this season but that did not happen as the other teams wanted to see if these players had the acumen to do the same in the top flight as well. As it tuned out, they had what it takes and now all the clubs are interested.


The heart of the matter

Everton are looking to make big signings in the transfer market as they want to restructure the famous top six of the Premier League into the top seven. They have splashed out money in the past two summer transfer windows and this summer as well they are not looking to hold back. Although Benito Raman is one player who does not fit the profile of a big signing, it is believed around Merseyside that he is one player who could feed off Sigurdsson and even be a good back up option for the Iceland international.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Given Everton's intent to only make big signings, this transfer may or may not happen. But if they do not get their targets early in the window they might shift their focus to Benito Raman who is avaliable for as little as £15 million.

Video: Benito Raman is a Standard Boy


What's next?

Everton face Man Utd next in their bid to finish seventh in the premier league and gain qualification to the Europa League.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Fortuna Dusseldorf Football Everton Transfer News
