Everton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The Toffees slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat against West Ham United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Everton and have won 109 out of the 219 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 64 victories.

Everton have won three of their last four matches in the Premier League - as many victories last they had managed in their 26 such games against the Gunners preceding this run.

Arsenal have won 99 of their 202 league games against Everton and could become the first team in the competition to register 100 victories against a specific opponent.

Everton have won their last two home games against Arsenal in the Premier League and last secured three such consecutive victories in 1978.

Arsenal have scored five goals in five separate matches against Everton in the Premier League - no other team has achieved the feat in the competition.

Everton have won only three of their last 44 Premier League matches against teams starting the day at the top of the league table.

Everton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in excellent form this season and remain the favourites to win the Premier League title. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have stepped up admirably this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Everton are in a fairly desperate situation at the moment and will need to get on a run of good results under Sean Dyche. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

